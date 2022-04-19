Musicians of the San Antonio Symphony return for first performance in new concert series

click to enlarge
Courtesy of MOSAS
MOSAS previously performed at First Baptist Church in March.
The Musicians of the San Antonio Symphony (MOSAS) return to First Baptist Church for the first in a slate of three concerts presented by the recently founded MOSAS Performance Fund.
On Thursday and Friday, the striking symphony musicians will perform a program featuring Giuseppe Verdi's La Forza del Destino Overture,
Claude Debussy's Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun,
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture
and Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony No. 6.
Stefan Sanders, music director of the Central Texas Philharmonic and the Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra, will lead the ensemble.
MOSAS will continue its series of concerts with subsequent performances at First Baptist in May and June, plus two free Family Concerts featuring shorter, kid-friendly programs on April 23 and June 4.
$20, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21 and Friday, April 22, First Baptist Church of San Antonio, 515 McCullough Ave., (210) 226-0363, mosas.org.
