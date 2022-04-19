Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Musicians of the San Antonio Symphony return for first performance in new concert series

The ensemble will present a program featuring Beethoven's Sixth Symphony at First Baptist Church on Thursday and Friday.

By on Tue, Apr 19, 2022 at 4:39 pm

click to enlarge MOSAS previously performed at First Baptist Church in March. - COURTESY OF MOSAS
Courtesy of MOSAS
MOSAS previously performed at First Baptist Church in March.
The Musicians of the San Antonio Symphony (MOSAS) return to First Baptist Church for the first in a slate of three concerts presented by the recently founded MOSAS Performance Fund.

On Thursday and Friday, the striking symphony musicians will perform a program featuring Giuseppe Verdi's La Forza del Destino Overture, Claude Debussy's Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture and Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony No. 6.

Stefan Sanders, music director of the Central Texas Philharmonic and the Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra, will lead the ensemble.

MOSAS will continue its series of concerts with subsequent performances at First Baptist in May and June, plus two free Family Concerts featuring shorter, kid-friendly programs on April 23 and June 4.

$20, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21 and Friday, April 22, First Baptist Church of San Antonio, 515 McCullough Ave., (210) 226-0363, mosas.org.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts Slideshows

Not-safe-for-work photos of FETGALA! LIVE at San Antonio's Brick at Blue Star

Not-safe-for-work photos of FETGALA! LIVE at San Antonio's Brick at Blue Star
All the festive folks we saw at San Antonio's 2022 Battle of Flowers Parade

All the festive folks we saw at San Antonio's 2022 Battle of Flowers Parade
Jared Padalecki, Madison High School Jared Padalecki's breakout role may have been playing Dean Forester on Gilmore Girls, but he'll likely always be remembered for his 15-season run as Sam Winchester on Supernatural. Now, Padalecki stars as the famed Texas Ranger formerly played by Chuck Norris in the TV series reboot Walker. The actor was born in the Alamo City in 1982 and graduated from Madison HS and now calls Austin home. Photo via The CW / Walker

These 28 celebrities went to high school in San Antonio
Sparkling scenes from San Antonio's Cornyation 2022

Wild and crazy scenes from San Antonio's Cornyation 2022

Arts Slideshows

Not-safe-for-work photos of FETGALA! LIVE at San Antonio's Brick at Blue Star

Not-safe-for-work photos of FETGALA! LIVE at San Antonio's Brick at Blue Star
All the festive folks we saw at San Antonio's 2022 Battle of Flowers Parade

All the festive folks we saw at San Antonio's 2022 Battle of Flowers Parade
Jared Padalecki, Madison High School Jared Padalecki's breakout role may have been playing Dean Forester on Gilmore Girls, but he'll likely always be remembered for his 15-season run as Sam Winchester on Supernatural. Now, Padalecki stars as the famed Texas Ranger formerly played by Chuck Norris in the TV series reboot Walker. The actor was born in the Alamo City in 1982 and graduated from Madison HS and now calls Austin home. Photo via The CW / Walker

These 28 celebrities went to high school in San Antonio
Sparkling scenes from San Antonio's Cornyation 2022

Wild and crazy scenes from San Antonio's Cornyation 2022

Arts Slideshows

Not-safe-for-work photos of FETGALA! LIVE at San Antonio's Brick at Blue Star

Not-safe-for-work photos of FETGALA! LIVE at San Antonio's Brick at Blue Star
All the festive folks we saw at San Antonio's 2022 Battle of Flowers Parade

All the festive folks we saw at San Antonio's 2022 Battle of Flowers Parade
Jared Padalecki, Madison High School Jared Padalecki's breakout role may have been playing Dean Forester on Gilmore Girls, but he'll likely always be remembered for his 15-season run as Sam Winchester on Supernatural. Now, Padalecki stars as the famed Texas Ranger formerly played by Chuck Norris in the TV series reboot Walker. The actor was born in the Alamo City in 1982 and graduated from Madison HS and now calls Austin home. Photo via The CW / Walker

These 28 celebrities went to high school in San Antonio
Sparkling scenes from San Antonio's Cornyation 2022

Wild and crazy scenes from San Antonio's Cornyation 2022

Trending

Schlitterbahn Resort and waterpark opens Friday for 2022 season, debuts $4.5 million in upgrades

By Nina Rangel

Schlitterbahn Resort is now open for the 2022 season.

RuPaul’s Drag Race World Tour will sashay into San Antonio’s Majestic Theatre on July 17

By Nina Rangel

Vanessa Vanjie performs in Werk the World.

San Antonio Symphony cuts ties with Music Director Emeritus Sebastian Lang-Lessing

By Kelly Nelson

Sebastian Lang-Lessing is slated to conduct two concerts performed by MOSAS at First Baptist Church in May.

Texas author Joe R. Lansdale discusses the evil inside us all

By Max Booth III

Joe R. Lansdale's latest novel is another entry in his Hap and Leonard series.

Also in Arts

San Antonio Symphony cuts ties with Music Director Emeritus Sebastian Lang-Lessing

By Kelly Nelson

Sebastian Lang-Lessing is slated to conduct two concerts performed by MOSAS at First Baptist Church in May.

San Antonio native publishes children's book featuring a French bulldog that visits Fiesta

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio native publishes children's book featuring a French bulldog that visits Fiesta

San Antonio Zoo welcomes two-year-old jaguar as part of breeding program

By Michael Karlis

In September 2016 a pair of baby jaguar cubs were born at the San Antonio Zoo for the first time since 1974.

These 28 celebrities went to high school in San Antonio

By San Antonio Current Staff

These 28 celebrities went to high school in San Antonio
More

Digital Issue

April 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us