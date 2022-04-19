Musicians of the San Antonio Symphony return for first performance in new concert series

click to enlarge Courtesy of MOSAS MOSAS previously performed at First Baptist Church in March.

The Musicians of the San Antonio Symphony (MOSAS) return to First Baptist Church for the first in a slate of three concerts presented by the recently founded MOSAS Performance Fund.On Thursday and Friday, the striking symphony musicians will perform a program featuring Giuseppe Verdi'sClaude Debussy'sPyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky'sand Ludwig van Beethoven'sStefan Sanders, music director of the Central Texas Philharmonic and the Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra, will lead the ensemble.MOSAS will continue its series of concerts with subsequent performances at First Baptist in May and June, plus two free Family Concerts featuring shorter, kid-friendly programs on April 23 and June 4.