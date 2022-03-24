Nat Geo Live lecture series explores role of women in ancient Egypt at the Tobin Center Sunday

Who runs the world? Scholars of ancient Egypt may argue that it's women.Kara Cooney, professor of Egyptian Art and Architecture at UCLA, brings forth her expertise in the ancient world in an exploration of the often-untold histories of female rule and leadership in Egypt.Cleopatra may be remembered as a femme fatale linked with Julius Caesar and Mark Antony; Neferusobek as the first woman to take official title as King; and Nefertiti for her and her husband's reign during cultural upheaval — but their stories go beyond those skimmed over in many of the history books.In her exploration, Cooney brings to light the experiences of figures who played major roles in the growth and prosperity of ancient Egypt despite the society's patriarchal frameworks.