Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Nat Geo Live lecture series explores role of women in ancient Egypt at the Tobin Center Sunday

Speaker Kara Cooney will delve into the history surrounding figures like Cleopatra, Neferusobek and Nefertiti.

By on Thu, Mar 24, 2022 at 9:00 am

Who runs the world? Scholars of ancient Egypt may argue that it's women.

Kara Cooney, professor of Egyptian Art and Architecture at UCLA, brings forth her expertise in the ancient world in an exploration of the often-untold histories of female rule and leadership in Egypt.

Cleopatra may be remembered as a femme fatale linked with Julius Caesar and Mark Antony; Neferusobek as the first woman to take official title as King; and Nefertiti for her and her husband's reign during cultural upheaval — but their stories go beyond those skimmed over in many of the history books.

In her exploration, Cooney brings to light the experiences of figures who played major roles in the growth and prosperity of ancient Egypt despite the society's patriarchal frameworks.

$20-45, 4 p.m., Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts Slideshows

All the fun-loving folks we saw celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the San Antonio River

All the fun-loving folks we saw celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the San Antonio River Saturday
Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Manila Luzon wowed San Antonio's Bonham Exchange

Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Manila Luzon wowed San Antonio's Bonham Exchange
A home for sale near San Antonio's San Pedro Park remains largely as it was when it was built in 1900

A home for sale near San Antonio's San Pedro Park remains largely as it was when it was built in 1900
Shiner About a 1.5 hour drive east of San Antonio Head on out to Shiner and hit up the K. Spoetzl Brewery, the home of Shiner Bock beer. The brewery itself is more than 100 years old, making it the oldest independent brewery in the Lone Star State. Tours of the historic brewery are offered daily and are $20. And, of course, every tour concludes with a free Shiner. Photo via Instagram / dixiewillbill

25 small towns within driving distance of San Antonio that are worth a weekend road trip

Arts Slideshows

All the fun-loving folks we saw celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the San Antonio River

All the fun-loving folks we saw celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the San Antonio River Saturday
Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Manila Luzon wowed San Antonio's Bonham Exchange

Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Manila Luzon wowed San Antonio's Bonham Exchange
A home for sale near San Antonio's San Pedro Park remains largely as it was when it was built in 1900

A home for sale near San Antonio's San Pedro Park remains largely as it was when it was built in 1900
Shiner About a 1.5 hour drive east of San Antonio Head on out to Shiner and hit up the K. Spoetzl Brewery, the home of Shiner Bock beer. The brewery itself is more than 100 years old, making it the oldest independent brewery in the Lone Star State. Tours of the historic brewery are offered daily and are $20. And, of course, every tour concludes with a free Shiner. Photo via Instagram / dixiewillbill

25 small towns within driving distance of San Antonio that are worth a weekend road trip

Arts Slideshows

All the fun-loving folks we saw celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the San Antonio River

All the fun-loving folks we saw celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the San Antonio River Saturday
Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Manila Luzon wowed San Antonio's Bonham Exchange

Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Manila Luzon wowed San Antonio's Bonham Exchange
A home for sale near San Antonio's San Pedro Park remains largely as it was when it was built in 1900

A home for sale near San Antonio's San Pedro Park remains largely as it was when it was built in 1900
Shiner About a 1.5 hour drive east of San Antonio Head on out to Shiner and hit up the K. Spoetzl Brewery, the home of Shiner Bock beer. The brewery itself is more than 100 years old, making it the oldest independent brewery in the Lone Star State. Tours of the historic brewery are offered daily and are $20. And, of course, every tour concludes with a free Shiner. Photo via Instagram / dixiewillbill

25 small towns within driving distance of San Antonio that are worth a weekend road trip

Trending

San Antonio Botanical Garden continues its Foodie Cinema series with a screening of Mulan

By Dana Nichols

The film will be paired with a menu including congee and Mu Shu chicken lettuce wraps.

San Antonio's Pastie Pops bring Viva La Tease to the Bonham Exchange Saturday

By Mike McMahan

San Antonio's Pastie Pops bring Viva La Tease to the Bonham Exchange Saturday

Public Theater of San Antonio resumes its 2021-2022 season with 35MM: A Musical Exhibition

By Dana Nichols

35MM was created by Ryan Scott Oliver.

German Return: Exhibits at Blue Star Contemporary highlight artists from its Berlin Residency program

By Marco Aquino

German Return: Exhibits at Blue Star Contemporary highlight artists from its Berlin Residency program

Also in Arts

Texas author Joe R. Lansdale discusses the evil inside us all

By Max Booth III

Joe R. Lansdale's latest novel is another entry in his Hap and Leonard series.

German Return: Exhibits at Blue Star Contemporary highlight artists from its Berlin Residency program

By Marco Aquino

German Return: Exhibits at Blue Star Contemporary highlight artists from its Berlin Residency program

Pasión Play: Tamara Adira's Arte y Pasión continue to push flamenco's boundaries with Confluencias

By Marco Aquino

Pasión Play: Tamara Adira's Arte y Pasión continue to push flamenco's boundaries with Confluencias

Pulitzer winner Jericho Brown, Judge Nelson Wolff among guests for San Antonio Book Festival

By Kelly Nelson

From left: Poet Jericho Brown, novelist Emma Straub and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff.
More

Digital Issue

March 9, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us