Nat Geo Live speaker series at San Antonio's Tobin Center to feature wildlife filmmaker Filipe DeAndrade

Brazilian-born filmmaker Filipe DeAndrade credits animals with saving his life.After growing up in the poverty-ridden favelas of Rio de Janeiro, DeAndrade sought refuge from his abusive upbringing among the sights and sounds of the nearby rainforest. During those formative years, he formed a passionate bond with animals and decided to help convey their untold stories.DeAndrade would later channel that passion into prolific careers in both wildlife photography and filmmaking. Ultimately, he became host of Nat Geo's digital series, which shines a light on the intricacies of daily life for animals across the globe.In many aspects, DeAndrade is achieving his goal of giving a voice to the voiceless. In this National Geographic Live presentation, DeAndrade will discuss approaches to navigating toward one's life passion and living with intent. Throughout the talk, he'll showcase some of the world's most amazing animals, from jumping spiders to jaguars, and even one of the rarest in the world — the hawk moth.