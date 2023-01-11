Nat Geo Live speaker series at San Antonio's Tobin Center to feature wildlife filmmaker Filipe DeAndrade

DeAndrade has channeled his passion for animals into careers in both wildlife photography and filmmaking.

By on Wed, Jan 11, 2023 at 1:14 pm

click to enlarge In his presentation, DeAndrade will discuss approaches to navigating toward one's life passion and living with intent. - Mike Rollins
Mike Rollins
In his presentation, DeAndrade will discuss approaches to navigating toward one's life passion and living with intent.
Brazilian-born filmmaker Filipe DeAndrade credits animals with saving his life.

After growing up in the poverty-ridden favelas of Rio de Janeiro, DeAndrade sought refuge from his abusive upbringing among the sights and sounds of the nearby rainforest. During those formative years, he formed a passionate bond with animals and decided to help convey their untold stories.

DeAndrade would later channel that passion into prolific careers in both wildlife photography and filmmaking. Ultimately, he became host of Nat Geo's digital series Untamed, which shines a light on the intricacies of daily life for animals across the globe.

In many aspects, DeAndrade is achieving his goal of giving a voice to the voiceless. In this National Geographic Live presentation, DeAndrade will discuss approaches to navigating toward one's life passion and living with intent. Throughout the talk, he'll showcase some of the world's most amazing animals, from jumping spiders to jaguars, and even one of the rarest in the world — the hawk moth.

$15-45, 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

T.J. Miller, Louis C.K. and Chris D'Elia all to perform in San Antonio despite sexual misconduct claims

By Abe Asher

All three artists have been touring since live comedy resumed following the initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Contemporary at Blue Star Receives $500,000 Grant from Kronkosky Charitable Foundation

By Dalia Gulca

Dedicated to inspiring and engaging the public through contemporary art, admission to The Contemporary is always free.

San Antonio's DreamWeek returns with variety of events honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

By Karly Williams

The Òlàjú African Market Festival returns for its seventh year on Jan. 21.

San Antonio's Martin Luther King Jr. March and Celebration makes its return on Monday, Jan. 16

By Nina Rangel

The march culminates with a park celebration at Pittman-Sullivan Park.

Also in Arts

San Antonio Zoo announces the birth of a white-cheeked gibbon, a critically endangered species

By Christianna Davies

White-cheeked gibbons share a few similarities with humans.
