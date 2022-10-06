National Arab Orchestra will perform in San Antonio as part of GoLive! conference this weekend

click to enlarge Instagram / araborchestra The orchestra is appearing as part of the GoLive! conference on Arab music and dance.

The 25-member National Arab Orchestra, a Michigan-based group established to "preserve and integrate Arab culture," will perform a trio of high-energy San Antonio concerts featuring collaborations with outside musicians and dancers.Organized by Karen Barbee — founder of Alamo City dance school Karavan Studio — the performances are part of the three-day GoLive! conference on Arab music and dance, which also will include classes, workshops and panel discussions.The orchestra, which made its national debut in 2014, is led by founder and conductor Michael Ibrahim, a maestro of the nay, a wooden Arabic flute whose origins date back 5,000 years.The National Arab Orchestra's Friday, Oct. 7 performance will feature Ibrahim and his musicians collaborating with the Georges Lammam Ensemble, whose leader is a virtuoso of the Arabic violin, and with San Antonio-based R&B act the Fatsauce Band.A Saturday, Oct. 8 performance will showcase the orchestra on its own, while the group's Sunday, Oct. 9 gig will pair it with the Houston-based Ghafour Brothers Band.An international collection of belly dancers, including Karavan Studio members, will perform with the orchestra all three evenings.Registration for GoLive! is $345 through Karavan's website, although the orchestra's three performances are open to people not attending the conference.