National spelling champ from San Antonio headed to Disneyland after beating Jimmy Kimmel in contest

Kimmel sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez and boxer Mike Tyson officiated the late-night competition.

By on Fri, Jun 17, 2022 at 1:05 pm

click to enlarge Harini Logan, a 14-year-old San Antonio resident, won the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee earlier this month. - YOUTUBE / JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE
Youtube / Jimmy Kimmel Live
Harini Logan, a 14-year-old San Antonio resident, won the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee earlier this month.
Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion Harini Logan outsmarted late-night TV comedian Jimmy Kimmel during a spelling contest on his Thursday show. As a result, the San Antonio 14-year-old will be going to Disneyland.

Kimmel, a two-time Kenny Guinn Jr. High School spelling bee champ, faced off against Logan in the 17th Annual Jimmy Kimmel Live Spelling Bee. Sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez, former boxer Mike Tyson and Kimmel's cousin Sal served as judges.

"It's a competition, and I don't care how old she is," Kimmel joked as the contest got underway.

Rodriguez, whose first language is Spanish, and the former boxer known for his lisp took turns butchering the pronunciation of words such as "Vanquish" — which Rodriguez pronounced as "van-kees," and phenomenon, which he pronounced "peni-mini-mo."


After two rounds of both competitors struggling to understand, Logan came out on top for correctly spelling "mischievous." Or as Rodriguez says “misk-y-voos.” Logan only correctly deciphered the word after an exhausted Kimmel whispered the correct pronunciation in her ear.

As champion, the 8th grader from San Antonio's Montessori School and her family will go on a Disneyland trip courtesy of Kimmel.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Watch a movie outdoors Various Locations, slabcinema.com Slab Cinema, San Antonio's favorite purveyor of outdoor film screenings, has something for everyone to enjoy. With film series offered at various locations throughout the city featuring everything from classic James Bond films to the latest blockbusters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you're sure to find a movie to suit your (and your friends' and family's) tastes.

25 bucket list activities to do in San Antonio before summer ends
Everything we saw at the sneak preview of San Antonio's Immersive Van Gogh exhibit

Everything we saw at the sneak preview of San Antonio's Immersive Van Gogh exhibit
Schlitterbahn Waterpark New Braunfels 400 N. Liberty Ave., New Braunfels, (830) 625-2351, schlitterbahn.com Perhaps Central Texas' favorite summer destination, this Schlitterbahn outpost pretty much gives you four water parks in one. This park is located on the Comal River, using the space for tube chutes, rides, tube slides and pools using the spring-fed river water. That means the water is always a cool 72 degrees! There's plenty of ways to cool down and have fun, so make it a point to explore it all!

22 water parks in driving distance of San Antonio that are perfect for summer fun
The St. Anthony, A Luxury Collection Hotel 300 E. Travis St., (210) 227-4392, marriott.com Check into this posh downtown hotel and treat yourself to a visit to the rooftop infinity pool. In addition to gorgeous views of downtown, you have a front-row seat to Rudy Herrera's vibrant mural The Last Parade.

20 gorgeous San Antonio hotel pools you totally shouldn't sneak into

Rumors and speculation circle around San Antonio Spurs' NBA draft picks

By Tommy Escobar

Rumors and speculation circle around San Antonio Spurs' NBA draft picks

Pride San Antonio unveils official events for this year's Pride Week

By Sam Sanchez

Revelers at a previous Pride Month celebration show off their true colors.

San Antonio Symphony board dissolves 83-year-old orchestra, blames its striking musicians

By Sanford Nowlin

Musicians picket in front of the home of Kathleen Weir Vale, board chair for the Symphony Society.

Bud Light Pride River Parade & Celebration makes its debut on the San Antonio River Walk Saturday

By Dana Nichols

Two showings of the parade will be held on the River Walk and the Museum Reach.

Broadway musicals Chicago and R.E.S.P.E.C.T to take the stage at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre

By Caroline Wolff

Chicago is one of two musicals being added to the Majestic Theatre's 2022-2023 season.

Three ways to celebrate Juneteenth in San Antonio this weekend

By Noah Alcala Bach

The Juneteenth Festival returns to Comanche Park this year.

Bonham Exchange's Pride Weekend Tea Dance pays homage to lesser-known LGBTQ+ history

By Caroline Wolff

The Bonham Exchange is celebrating Pride with a Tea Dance.

The Pastie Pops celebrate Pride at Bonham Exchange with the annual Big Gay Burlesque Show

By Macks Cook

The Pastie Pops celebrate Pride at Bonham Exchange with the annual Big Gay Burlesque Show
