Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

NBA commissioner praises Victor Wembanyama's handling of Britney Spears debacle

'At 7-foot-4, he’s going to get attention no matter what he does and no matter where he is, and I think he’s handling it incredibly well,' the NBA's Adam Silver said.

By on Fri, Jul 14, 2023 at 1:27 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Following his stellar 27-point performance against the Portland Trailblazers on Sunday, Victor Wembanyama told reporters that he was planning to "disappear from the media," for awhile. - Courtesy of San Antonio Spurs
Courtesy of San Antonio Spurs
Following his stellar 27-point performance against the Portland Trailblazers on Sunday, Victor Wembanyama told reporters that he was planning to "disappear from the media," for awhile.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver said new San Antonio Spur Victor Wembanyama handled himself well when a recent encounter with pop singer Britney Spears blew up into a media circus, the New York Post reports.

“I think the media has covered him [Wembanyama] in an intense way, but that’s part of being in the NBA and certainly comes with being the No. 1 [draft] pick,” Silver told the Post. “A 7-foot-4, he’s going to get attention no matter what he does and no matter where he is, and I think he’s handling it incredibly well.”

Last week, Spears accused Wembanyama’s security guard of slapping her at the ARIA Hotel in Las Vegas when she sought the player's autograph. The 5-foot-4 Spears said she tapped the basketball phenom on his shoulder, setting off an overly rough rebuke from security.

Wembanayama fired back, telling reporters the singer grabbed him from behind.

Security footage later showed that Spears had actually hit herself in the face when she was pushed away by Spurs Director of Team Security Damian Smith. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department ultimately decided not to pursue charges.

Following Wembanyama’s stellar 27-point performance against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, he told reporters that he planned to “disappear from the media” for the remainder of the off-season.

“Honestly, the league depends on the media coverage,” Silver told the Post. “He’ll adjust to it as time goes on. Based on the time I’ve spent with him, I think he’s up to it.”

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Sports & Recreation articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Grease film stars head to San Antonio this weekend for Summer Lovin' Celebration

By Macks Cook

Celebrity guests will include members of the Pink Ladies and the T-Birds.

San Antonio artist Gilberto Durán, whose work adorns many high-profile restaurants, has died

By Marco Aquino

Gilbert Durán's Dia de los Muertos painting pays tribute to one of his influences.

Dave Chappelle bringing laughs, controversy to San Antonio on Wednesday

By Sanford Nowlin

Will Chappelle go on a transphobic diatribe when he appears in San Antonio? Who knows.

Britney Spears and her fans still pissed off about Wembanyama 'slap' incident

By Michael Karlis

Singer Britney Spears makes her case in a video why the San Antonio Spurs owe her an apology.

Also in Arts

TPR's Cinema Tuesdays to showcase Wong Kar-Wai's In the Mood for Love on July 18

By Dean Zach

In the Mood for Love blends vivid cinematography, a potent commentary on love and desire and the astonishing beauty of stars Tony Leung and Maggie Cheung.

Briscoe's Summer Film Series continues with extraterrestrial Wild West showdown

By Colin Houston

Harrison Ford and Daniel Craig star in Cowboys and Aliens.

Roberto Treviño wants to build a better-funded, higher-profile San Antonio Philharmonic

By Sanford Nowlin

Treviño served on the Philharmonic's board during its inaugural season and is now its executive director.

San Antonio artist Gilberto Durán, whose work adorns many high-profile restaurants, has died

By Marco Aquino

Gilbert Durán's Dia de los Muertos painting pays tribute to one of his influences.
More

Digital Issue

July 12, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us