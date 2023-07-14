NBA commissioner praises Victor Wembanyama's handling of Britney Spears debacle

click to enlarge
Courtesy of San Antonio Spurs
Following his stellar 27-point performance against the Portland Trailblazers on Sunday, Victor Wembanyama told reporters that he was planning to "disappear from the media," for awhile.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver said new San Antonio Spur Victor Wembanyama handled himself well when a recent encounter with pop singer Britney Spears blew up into a media circus, the New York Post reports
.
“I think the media has covered him [Wembanyama] in an intense way, but that’s part of being in the NBA and certainly comes with being the No. 1 [draft] pick,” Silver told the Post
. “A 7-foot-4, he’s going to get attention no matter what he does and no matter where he is, and I think he’s handling it incredibly well.”
Last week, Spears accused Wembanyama’s security guard
of slapping her at the ARIA Hotel in Las Vegas when she sought the player's autograph. The 5-foot-4 Spears said she tapped the basketball phenom on his shoulder, setting off an overly rough rebuke from security.
Wembanayama fired back
, telling reporters the singer grabbed him from behind.
Security footage later showed that Spears had actually hit herself in the face
when she was pushed away by Spurs Director of Team Security Damian Smith. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department ultimately decided not to pursue charges.
Following Wembanyama’s stellar 27-point performance
against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, he told reporters that he planned to “disappear from the media” for the remainder of the off-season.
“Honestly, the league depends on the media coverage,” Silver told the Post
. “He’ll adjust to it as time goes on. Based on the time I’ve spent with him, I think he’s up to it.”
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed