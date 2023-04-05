New exhibition 'Amy Cutler: Past, Present, Progress' debuts at Ruby City this week

The solo exhibition features pieces acquired by Ruby City as well as loaned works.

By on Wed, Apr 5, 2023 at 1:46 pm

click to enlarge In addition to the pieces in Ruby City's collection, "Past, Present, Progress" also features loaned works from two other series by the artist. - Amy Cutler, courtesy of Ruby City
Amy Cutler, courtesy of Ruby City
In addition to the pieces in Ruby City's collection, "Past, Present, Progress" also features loaned works from two other series by the artist.
Amy Cutler is known for her surreal paintings, prints and drawings of women engaged in mysterious and magical tasks.

However, this exhibition from the New York artist centers on a piece that serves as a three-dimensional representation of what she usually conveys through paper — a multimedia installation of a room with patterned wallpaper, with a knot of hundreds of feet of human and synthetic hair in the middle.

Called Fossa, the installation contains textiles and objects wrapped within the hair "hive." What's more, some 800 feet of braided hair will hang from the ceiling throughout the space.

Viewers are provided headphones through which they can hear breathy clips of audio drawn from intimate conversations. Made in collaboration with musician Emily Wells and hair stylist Adriana Papaleo, Fossa is an auditory, visual and tactile experience.

Also featured in the exhibition is Cutler's drawing of the same name, acquired by Ruby City earlier this year. The illustration shows a collection of tree trunks entwined with lengths of hair and features women engaged in various tasks within platforms inside the trunks.

In addition to the pieces in Ruby City's collection, "Past, Present, Progress" also features loaned works from two other series by the artist.

Free, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Thursday-Sunday, April 6-February 25, 2024, Studio, Ruby City, 111 Camp St., (210) 227-8400, rubycity.org.

