New exhibition at Ruby City transports viewers to the Arctic and clarifies facts of historic expedition

Isaac Julien's 2004 piece True North will be on display through Jan. 29 of next year.

By on Thu, Jun 2, 2022 at 10:30 am

click to enlarge True North is the first in Julien's trilogy of short film installations titled Expeditions, which also includes Fantôme Afrique and Western Union: Small Boats. - LINDA PACE FOUNDATION COLLECTION
Linda Pace Foundation Collection
True North is the first in Julien's trilogy of short film installations titled Expeditions, which also includes Fantôme Afrique and Western Union: Small Boats.

Walking into the air-conditioned screening room inside Southtown's Ruby City contemporary art center can be a welcome respite from a scalding Texas morning. The chill air inside the venue isn't the only thing that's likely to drop visitors' body heat.

Playing on an endless loop on a triptych screen inside the theater is Black British filmmaker and installation artist Isaac Julien's 2004 piece True North, which will be on display through Jan. 29 of next year. Pulled into the onscreen imagery, it's easy to lose sense of the heat outside as a distant figure in black walks across a vast, icy landscape that extends across the room.

The film's experimental, sometimes machine-like score accentuates the crisp images that play across the screens: closeups of snow-covered faces staring back with somber expressions; a shapeless mass of ice sitting on an arctic shore; a frozen, glasslike chapel where one might go to pray for the warmth of the sun.

"In [my] multiple-screen work, you have the images juxtaposed to one another," Julien told Ruby City during an interview last year about his film installations. "That creates a more poetic rendition with the story and allows the viewer to enter into a different form of receiving the images and identifying with them."

True North is the first in Julien's trilogy of short film installations titled Expeditions, which also includes Fantôme Afrique and Western Union: Small Boats. The film at Ruby City is loosely based on the story of late African American explorer Matthew Henson, who accompanied famed explorer Robert Peary on several expeditions to the Arctic in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The most famous of their treks was in April 1909, which historians believe was the first time any explorer reached the northernmost point on the globe — known as "true north." Henson reached their destination first, followed by Peary and four Inuit assistants.

"[True North] is like a documentary in that it gives viewers this historical information, but does it in a more artistic fashion," said Kelly O'Connor, Ruby City's head of collections and communications.

click to enlarge In True North, Henson is portrayed as a Black female explorer, played by Vanessa Myrie. - LINDA PACE FOUNDATION COLLECTION
Linda Pace Foundation Collection
In True North, Henson is portrayed as a Black female explorer, played by Vanessa Myrie.

Unfortunately, upon the explorers' return to America, Peary took full credit for the groundbreaking expedition, and Henson and the group's Inuit fellow travelers received little public recognition for their contributions. In True North, Julien gives Henson the tribute he deserves by incorporating Henson's own words from his writings and other sources and by creating a striking wintery scene that surrounds viewers in a white veil of stunning video.

"[Julien] has created a true installation," O'Connor said. "With the sound, film and buildout of this environment, it's really an immersive experience and represents his original vision."

The narration heard in the film comes from Henson's 1912 book A Negro Explorer at the North Pole and from articles written about him in American History Illustrated in 1966. In his writings, Henson gives ample credit to the four Inuit people — Ootah, Egingwah, Seegloo and Ooqueah — who participated in the expedition.

Julien also makes bold artistic choices in True North by portraying Henson as a Black female explorer (Vanessa Myrie) and by excluding Peary from his narrative, just as Peary did to Henson more than 100 years ago.

Late San Antonio artist Linda Pace, whose foundation exhibits her contemporary art collection at Ruby City and other galleries, was the largest collector of Julien's films. The theater where True North is currently screening was designed specifically for his cinematic installations.

Julien, who became friends with Pace during a local residency in 1999, called her "the artist's collector," noting that as both a patron and a creator herself, "she understood our plight and what we need to make art."

Pace also understood what artists needed for a compelling exhibition. In Julien's case, the multiscreen theater created specifically for his installations at Ruby City is the type of platform that makes his work even more absorbing.

Isaac Julien: True North, Free, by appointment, through January 29, 2023, Ruby City, 150 Camp St., (210) 227-8400, rubycity.org.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

About The Author

Kiko Martinez

More
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts Slideshows

Everything we saw at the sneak preview of San Antonio's Immersive Van Gogh exhibit

Everything we saw at the sneak preview of San Antonio's Immersive Van Gogh exhibit
White Water Bay at Six Flags Fiesta Texas 17000 W I-10, (210) 697-5050, sixflags.com/fiestatexas For double the fun, you’ll thank yourself for hitting up Fiesta Texas. Have your fun on the regular coasters at night when it’s slightly cooler, but first beat the heat at White Water Bay. There’s a variety of water rides and attractions, such as the Bahama Blaster, Bermuda Triangle, Big Bender and more! Of course, you can’t forget about the Texas-shaped pool, nicknamed the Lone Star Lagoon, and the massive Tornado. Seriously, you’ll be sorry if you don’t stop by before summer ends. Photo via Instagram / sixflagsfiestatexas

22 water parks in driving distance of San Antonio that are perfect for summer fun
The St. Anthony, A Luxury Collection Hotel 300 E. Travis St., (210) 227-4392, marriott.com Check into this posh downtown hotel and treat yourself to a visit to the rooftop infinity pool. In addition to gorgeous views of downtown, you have a front-row seat to Rudy Herrera’s vibrant mural The Last Parade. Photo via Instagram / thestanthonyhotel

20 gorgeous San Antonio hotel pools you totally shouldn't sneak into
Everything we saw as drag star Kornbread 'The Snack' Jeté worked it Thursday night in San Antonio

Everything we saw as drag star Kornbread 'The Snack' Jeté worked it Thursday night in San Antonio

Arts Slideshows

Everything we saw at the sneak preview of San Antonio's Immersive Van Gogh exhibit

Everything we saw at the sneak preview of San Antonio's Immersive Van Gogh exhibit
White Water Bay at Six Flags Fiesta Texas 17000 W I-10, (210) 697-5050, sixflags.com/fiestatexas For double the fun, you’ll thank yourself for hitting up Fiesta Texas. Have your fun on the regular coasters at night when it’s slightly cooler, but first beat the heat at White Water Bay. There’s a variety of water rides and attractions, such as the Bahama Blaster, Bermuda Triangle, Big Bender and more! Of course, you can’t forget about the Texas-shaped pool, nicknamed the Lone Star Lagoon, and the massive Tornado. Seriously, you’ll be sorry if you don’t stop by before summer ends. Photo via Instagram / sixflagsfiestatexas

22 water parks in driving distance of San Antonio that are perfect for summer fun
The St. Anthony, A Luxury Collection Hotel 300 E. Travis St., (210) 227-4392, marriott.com Check into this posh downtown hotel and treat yourself to a visit to the rooftop infinity pool. In addition to gorgeous views of downtown, you have a front-row seat to Rudy Herrera’s vibrant mural The Last Parade. Photo via Instagram / thestanthonyhotel

20 gorgeous San Antonio hotel pools you totally shouldn't sneak into
Everything we saw as drag star Kornbread 'The Snack' Jeté worked it Thursday night in San Antonio

Everything we saw as drag star Kornbread 'The Snack' Jeté worked it Thursday night in San Antonio

Arts Slideshows

Everything we saw at the sneak preview of San Antonio's Immersive Van Gogh exhibit

Everything we saw at the sneak preview of San Antonio's Immersive Van Gogh exhibit
White Water Bay at Six Flags Fiesta Texas 17000 W I-10, (210) 697-5050, sixflags.com/fiestatexas For double the fun, you’ll thank yourself for hitting up Fiesta Texas. Have your fun on the regular coasters at night when it’s slightly cooler, but first beat the heat at White Water Bay. There’s a variety of water rides and attractions, such as the Bahama Blaster, Bermuda Triangle, Big Bender and more! Of course, you can’t forget about the Texas-shaped pool, nicknamed the Lone Star Lagoon, and the massive Tornado. Seriously, you’ll be sorry if you don’t stop by before summer ends. Photo via Instagram / sixflagsfiestatexas

22 water parks in driving distance of San Antonio that are perfect for summer fun
The St. Anthony, A Luxury Collection Hotel 300 E. Travis St., (210) 227-4392, marriott.com Check into this posh downtown hotel and treat yourself to a visit to the rooftop infinity pool. In addition to gorgeous views of downtown, you have a front-row seat to Rudy Herrera’s vibrant mural The Last Parade. Photo via Instagram / thestanthonyhotel

20 gorgeous San Antonio hotel pools you totally shouldn't sneak into
Everything we saw as drag star Kornbread 'The Snack' Jeté worked it Thursday night in San Antonio

Everything we saw as drag star Kornbread 'The Snack' Jeté worked it Thursday night in San Antonio

Trending

Sebastian Lang-Lessing has a plan to save the San Antonio Symphony — if local leaders will listen

By Sanford Nowlin

Sebastian Lang-Lessing conducts the Musicians of the San Antonio Symphony (MOSAS) at First Baptist Church.

Musicians of the San Antonio Symphony concerts will feature composers from around the globe

By Kelly Nelson

The concerts will be led by Symphony Music Director Emeritus Christopher Wilkins.

New film series at Hemisfair showcases each actor that played James Bond

By Kiko Martinez

Sean Connery stars as James Bond in Dr. No.

Celebrate the start of Pride month with a cycling tour of San Antonio this Saturday

By Macks Cook

The event aims to empower and uplift the community while promoting exercise and wellness —&nbsp;even in the summer heat.

Also in Arts

Everything we saw at the sneak preview of San Antonio's Immersive Van Gogh exhibit

By San Antonio Current Staff

Everything we saw at the sneak preview of San Antonio's Immersive Van Gogh exhibit

Blue Star Contemporary debuts its summer art exhibitions on June 3

By Ashley Allen

Blue Star Contemporary debuts its summer art exhibitions on June 3

Ruby City presents Nature of Poetry workshop led by Andrea 'Vocab' Sanderson on Saturday

By Macks Cook

The workshop will be led by San Antonio Poet Laureate Andrea "Vocab" Sanderson.

New film series at Hemisfair showcases each actor that played James Bond

By Kiko Martinez

Sean Connery stars as James Bond in Dr. No.
More

Digital Issue

June 1, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us