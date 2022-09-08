New exhibition at San Antonio's McNay Art Museum showcases Broadway costume designs

'Something Wicked' includes more than 30 ornate and offbeat costume designs by Tony Award-winner Susan Hilferty.

By on Thu, Sep 8, 2022 at 8:00 am

click to enlarge Costume designs by Susan Hilferty. - Courtesy of Susan Hilferty
Courtesy of Susan Hilferty
Costume designs by Susan Hilferty.
San Antonio's McNay Art Museum will unveil a new exhibit fit for fashion fanatics and musical theater enthusiasts alike.

"Something Wicked" shines the spotlight on Tony Award-winning Broadway costume designer Susan Hilferty, showcasing more than 30 of her ornate and offbeat costume designs — some from the hit musical Wicked, others never seen.

On-theme paintings by Judith Godwin, Robin Utterback and Grace Hartigan will accompany Hilferty's costume sketches and mock-ups, while a workshop display titled "Hilferty's Studio" will offer a behind-the-scenes look at her creative process.

$10-$20, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday, on view Sept. 8-Mar. 26, 2023, McNay Art Museum, 6000 N. New Braunfels Ave., (210) 824-5368, mcnayart.org.

