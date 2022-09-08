New exhibition at San Antonio's McNay Art Museum showcases Broadway costume designs

click to enlarge Courtesy of Susan Hilferty Costume designs by Susan Hilferty.

San Antonio's McNay Art Museum will unveil a new exhibit fit for fashion fanatics and musical theater enthusiasts alike."Something Wicked" shines the spotlight on Tony Award-winning Broadway costume designer Susan Hilferty, showcasing more than 30 of her ornate and offbeat costume designs — some from the hit musical, others never seen.On-theme paintings by Judith Godwin, Robin Utterback and Grace Hartigan will accompany Hilferty's costume sketches and mock-ups, while a workshop display titled "Hilferty's Studio" will offer a behind-the-scenes look at her creative process.