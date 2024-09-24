TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

New exhibition at San Antonio's Witte Museum celebrates spiders

Spiders – From Fear to Fascination opens this Saturday and includes live spider specimens.

By on Tue, Sep 24, 2024 at 1:14 pm

Spiders – From Fear to Fascination includes a variety of interactive experiences.
Courtesy Photo / The Witte Museum
Spiders – From Fear to Fascination includes a variety of interactive experiences.
Just when folks start hanging spider decor around their house for spooky season, the Witte Museum is installing its own arachnid accoutrement.

The museum's latest exhibition, Spiders — From Fear to Fascination debuts in the Kathleen and Curtis Gunn Gallery on Saturday, Sept. 28, and it aims to debunk myths surrounding these misunderstood members of the animal kingdom.

The exhibition was designed by experts at the Australian Museum and features 250 spider specimens, including 16 live ones, such as the black widow and brown recluse. The immersive nature of the exhibit showcases how this diverse group of creatures evolved and thrived for more than 300 million years.

“[Spiders] are at the center of many Halloween decorations, but they are not really put into the context of the natural world," Witte President and CEO Dirk Elmendorf said. "This exhibition uses both interactive experiences and live spiders to celebrate their diversity and importance in our ecosystem. I hope that this will help people see their next encounter with a spider in a new light."
The exhibition will remain on display through early January.
Courtesy Photo / The Witte Museum
The exhibition will remain on display through early January.
In addition to the real specimens, interactive virtual elements allow guests to explore some of the more than 48,000 known spider species, including their anatomy, behavior and diet. There's even an augmented reality component that allows visitors hold digital spiders in their hands.

Visitors also will gain insight into groundbreaking research about how spider silk and venom hold potential for advancements in medical fields including heart surgery and pain management.

Spiders – From Fear to Fascination will be on view at the Witte through Jan. 5, 2025. The exhibition is $6 plus general museum admission. Tickets are available online or at the museum's admissions desk.

September 18, 2024

