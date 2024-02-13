Enjoy exclusive drink specials from dozens of San Antonio Icehouses | 2/23 - 3/3

New exhibition at the San Antonio Museum of Art gives insight into the golden age of armor

'The Age of Armor: Treasures from the Higgins Armory Collection at the Worcester Art Museum' will be on view from Feb. 16-May 12.

By on Tue, Feb 13, 2024 at 9:00 am

click to enlarge From left: ‘Maximilian’ Field Armor holding a Warhammer for a Horseman; Hans Hörburger the Elder, Comb Morion; Workshops of Wolf and Peter von Speyer or Wolf Peppinghorn, Rennzeug (armor for the ‘joust of war’). - © 2021 Worcester Art Museum
© 2021 Worcester Art Museum
From left: ‘Maximilian’ Field Armor holding a Warhammer for a Horseman; Hans Hörburger the Elder, Comb Morion; Workshops of Wolf and Peter von Speyer or Wolf Peppinghorn, Rennzeug (armor for the ‘joust of war’).
Despite the public's onging fascination with ancient myths and medieval tales, there are few significant collections of armor available for public viewing in the Americas.

But now, thanks to a collaborative exhibition with the Worcester Art Museum's Higgins Armory Collection, guests can learn about the golden age of armor from more than 80 objects on display, including full suits used to keep combat weapons from dealing damage.

The exhibition also features works by contemporary artists that reckon with the violent historical connotations of armor and how personal identity in modern society is informed by the bygone age of armor, conquistadors and soldier-saints.

Keep an eye out for special programming running throughout the length of the exhibition, including special lectures, a spring break family day and a thematically appropriate screening of The Princess Bride.

$10-$20, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, Feb. 16-May 12, San Antonio Museum of Art, 200 W. Jones Ave., (210) 978-8100, samuseum.org.

