New exhibition by San Antonio artist Justin Korver peels back the layers of camouflage

click to enlarge Courtesy Image / Justin Korver Justin Korver's new exhibition at Fl!ght Gallery continues his examination of hunting culture.

The exhibition, which opens this Wednesday at Fl!ght Gallery, continues San Antonio visual artist Justin Korver’s engagement with hunting culture as a place of performativity.The work focuses on camouflage as expressive of a certain masculine aesthetic that’s been largely rendered obsolete through aesthetic commodification. If used as home décor, does camouflage still break the boundary of the body in a way meaningful to the outdoorsman, or is it just something for a fashionable social media influencer? Does it blur the line and logic that separates humans from nature?“The meaning of camouflage is paradoxically human/natural, masculine/feminine, straight/queer,” Korver said in explaining the exhibition, “and my artwork expands our understanding of camouflage and expresses the tension of our crisis in a more-than-human and damaged world. Maybe in the dappled light, we’re all creatures.”Concurrently on view isin the Main Space at Artpace San Antonio. These exhibitions mark the end of an era for Korver, as he and his family prepare to move to Kansas City later this month. He chooses to think of these two exhibitions as a “forget-me-not” gesture to San Antonio’s artistic community.