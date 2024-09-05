TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

New exhibition by San Antonio mixed-media artist Sarah Fox opens Friday

The show at the the South Side's Mercury Project takes inspiration from Fox's daily walks along the San Antonio River.

By on Thu, Sep 5, 2024 at 11:26 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Fox's latest exhibition is The Woman Under the Water. - Courtesy Image / Sarah Fox
Courtesy Image / Sarah Fox
Fox's latest exhibition is The Woman Under the Water.
San Antonio mixed-media artist Sarah Fox combines whimsy and surrealism with a dash of outré explicitness in a new solo exhibition that opens this Friday. Consider it a potent, absinthe-like concoction — it tastes strong, and it goes to your head.

You can see a bit of Cindy Sherman in Fox's work, a bit of the Brothers Quay, a bit of Sally Potter and Derek Jarman — unsettling, highly symbolic dreamworlds that are as imaginative as they are serious.

The Woman Under the Water, Fox's new show at South Side space Mercury Project, takes inspiration from her daily walks along the San Antonio River and seeks to find a spiritual and resonant current from an often abused and neglected waterway more often used for discarding trash than reflection.

Free, opening reception 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, otherwise by appointment, Mercury Project, 538 Roosevelt Ave., (832) 259-3530, mercuryproject.net.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

University of Texas at San Antonio paid $500,000 to trounce Kennesaw State

By Michael Karlis

Former Roadrunners quarterback Frank Harris makes a run during a game last season.

Beetlejuice costumes now on display at a San Antonio movie theater

By Stephanie Koithan

The official costumes from Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice! are now on display at a Santikos movie theater in San Antonio.

50-year retrospective of San Antonio artist Rolando Briseño opens Thursday

By Anjali Gupta

Rolando Briseño's work includes Spinning San Antonio Fiesta, a 2011 performance at the Alamo.

Works from San Antonio artist Michael Menchaca join National Gallery's collection

By Travis E. Poling

San Antonio visual artist Michael Menchaca's La Raza Cósmica 20XX represents a mythical reinterpretation of philosopher José Vasconcelos’s mestizo identity theory.

University of Texas at San Antonio paid $500,000 to trounce Kennesaw State

By Michael Karlis

Former Roadrunners quarterback Frank Harris makes a run during a game last season.

Works from San Antonio artist Michael Menchaca join National Gallery's collection

By Travis E. Poling

San Antonio visual artist Michael Menchaca's La Raza Cósmica 20XX represents a mythical reinterpretation of philosopher José Vasconcelos’s mestizo identity theory.

Ramones mural permanently replaces front window at San Antonio's The Mix

By Stephanie Koithan

This new Ramones mural replaces a broken window along a popular stretch of the St. Mary's Strip.

Cow Parade art project returning to San Antonio after more than 20 years

By Adam Doe

An unpainted CowParade sculpture stands on the San Antonio River Walk.
More

August 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us