New exhibition by San Antonio mixed-media artist Sarah Fox opens Friday

You can see a bit of Cindy Sherman in Fox's work, a bit of the Brothers Quay, a bit of Sally Potter and Derek Jarman — unsettling, highly symbolic dreamworlds that are as imaginative as they are serious.
The Woman Under the Water, Fox's new show at South Side space Mercury Project, takes inspiration from her daily walks along the San Antonio River and seeks to find a spiritual and resonant current from an often abused and neglected waterway more often used for discarding trash than reflection.
Free, opening reception 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, otherwise by appointment, Mercury Project, 538 Roosevelt Ave., (832) 259-3530, mercuryproject.net.
