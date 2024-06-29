New exhibition displays items from Cornyation, Fiesta San Antonio's wildest event

If you’ve been to Cornyation, Fiesta San Antonio’s notoriously raunchy happening that pokes fun at local and national celebrities and newsmakers, then you might know a few of the hard-working folks who donate their time and talents each year to produce this capricious theatrical fête.
An entirely volunteer effort, Cornyation has raised more than $4 million for charity over the years, donating to organizations that fund and serve youth theater programs, the LGBTQ+ community and the San Antonio AIDS Foundation.
Cornyation Relics From Cornyation Relics, an installation of ephemera from years past is currently on display at La Zona, Centro San Antonio’s newest placemaking space. The exhibition will give San Antonians an up-close and personal look at the treasures created to make the production a Fiesta highlight. Expect costumes, props and stage backdrops.
The show will be up through July and is open to the public each Thursday evening as part of Texas Public Radio’s Summer Night City series.
Free, by appointment and Thursdays at 5 p.m. through July 25, La Zona, 333 W. Commerce St., (210) 225-3862, centrosanantonio.org/zona-cultura.
