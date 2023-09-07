New exhibition exploring parenthood to debut at Clamp Light Artist Studios and Gallery Friday

click to enlarge Raul Rene Gonzalez Raul Rene Gonzalez, Portrait of Jacqueline and Shea at Home with their Children, ballpoint pen, pitt pastel, and color pencil on Strathmore toned gray acid-free sketch paper, 25” x 41”, 2023.

Raising children can be among the most satisfying and fulfilling experience of our lives. Clamp Light Artist Studios and Gallery is recognizing the monumental rewards and challenges of parenthood in the group exhibition "This is How We Do it: Art and Family," curated by artist Raul Rene Gonzalez.Gonzalez first drew attention through his colorful text-based works and concrete pieces depicting construction workers. In more recent years, his art has centered on fatherhood and becoming a stay-at-home parent."This is How We Do It" will feature pieces by Gonzalez as well as a variety of local artists showing alongside the work of their children. From intimate moments between mother and daughter doing each other's hair to playful moments by the beach, Gonzalez's most recent work reveals the intricacies of being a parent. The exhibition will allow viewers "into the artists' personal spaces and give a sense of how family might influence or affect their practice as artists."Among the featured artists are Sarah Fox; Albert Gonzales and Caroline Gonzales; Jacqueline Saragoza McGilvray and Shea McGilvray; and Daniela Oliver de Portillo and Carmen Oliver.