BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

New exhibition exploring parenthood to debut at Clamp Light Artist Studios and Gallery Friday

'This is How We Do It: Art and Family' will feature pieces by a variety of local artists showing alongside the work of their children.

By on Thu, Sep 7, 2023 at 11:09 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Raul Rene Gonzalez, Portrait of Jacqueline and Shea at Home with their Children, ballpoint pen, pitt pastel, and color pencil on Strathmore toned gray acid-free sketch paper, 25” x 41”, 2023. - Raul Rene Gonzalez
Raul Rene Gonzalez
Raul Rene Gonzalez, Portrait of Jacqueline and Shea at Home with their Children, ballpoint pen, pitt pastel, and color pencil on Strathmore toned gray acid-free sketch paper, 25” x 41”, 2023.
Raising children can be among the most satisfying and fulfilling experience of our lives. Clamp Light Artist Studios and Gallery is recognizing the monumental rewards and challenges of parenthood in the group exhibition "This is How We Do it: Art and Family," curated by artist Raul Rene Gonzalez.

Gonzalez first drew attention through his colorful text-based works and concrete pieces depicting construction workers. In more recent years, his art has centered on fatherhood and becoming a stay-at-home parent.

"This is How We Do It" will feature pieces by Gonzalez as well as a variety of local artists showing alongside the work of their children. From intimate moments between mother and daughter doing each other's hair to playful moments by the beach, Gonzalez's most recent work reveals the intricacies of being a parent. The exhibition will allow viewers "into the artists' personal spaces and give a sense of how family might influence or affect their practice as artists."

Among the featured artists are Sarah Fox; Albert Gonzales and Caroline Gonzales; Jacqueline Saragoza McGilvray and Shea McGilvray; and Daniela Oliver de Portillo and Carmen Oliver.

Free, opening reception 6-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, on view 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday Sept. 8-Oct. 7, Clamp Light Artist Studios and Gallery, 1704 Blanco Road, Suite 104, (210) 987-7276, clamplightstudios.com.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Manu Ginobili shares image of odd animal, San Antonio Spurs fans react with humor

By Brandon Rodriguez

In an online post, former Spurs shooting guard Manu Ginobili shared a clip of a mysterious animal roaming his neighborhood.

San Antonio Spurs' Wembanyama spotted at Blue Star Arts Complex

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio Spurs' Wembanyama spotted at Blue Star Arts Complex

San Antonio's World Heritage Festival returns for 8th annual celebration

By Brandon Rodriguez

Visitors take part in a ceremony during a previous World Heritage Festival.

New exhibition 'Water Ways' debuts at San Antonio's Ruby City on Thursday, Sept. 7

By Caroline Wolff

Surasi Kusolwong (b. 1965, Ayutthaya, Thailand; lives Bangkok, Thailand). Small is Beautiful (Gold Floating Market), 2002. Inkjet print on plywood with plastic fruit. 47 1/4 x 71 3/4 x 4 in. 2007.1.252. Originally commissioned by Artpace San Antonio.

Also in Arts

Manu Ginobili shares image of odd animal, San Antonio Spurs fans react with humor

By Brandon Rodriguez

In an online post, former Spurs shooting guard Manu Ginobili shared a clip of a mysterious animal roaming his neighborhood.

San Antonio Spurs' Wembanyama spotted at Blue Star Arts Complex

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio Spurs' Wembanyama spotted at Blue Star Arts Complex

Spurs invite fans to attend annual Silver and Black scrimmage next month

By Michael Karlis

Fans can enjoy $2 draft beers and $1 sodas while they watch the Spurs compete in a friendly scrimmage ahead of their home opener against the Dallas Mavericks.

WWE icon John Cena returning to San Antonio for October bout

By Brandon Rodriguez

John Cena is among the celebrities who's made the jump from the wrestling ring to the big screen.
More

Digital Issue

September 6, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us