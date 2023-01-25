New exhibition featuring works by Latinx artists opens Friday at the UTSA Southwest Campus

click to enlarge Gloria Osuma Pérez Gloria Osuma Pérez, Elida y Trini, 1993.

The UTSA Southwest Campus, formerly the Southwest School of Art, is hosting an art exhibit in the Russell Hill Rogers Galleries showcasing contemporary Latinx art from San Antonio and beyond.Curated by Scott A. Sherer, "Refined Reflections into the Formidable: Contemporary Latino Art from the Zoe Diaz Collection" features work by creators including Chuck Ramirez, Gloria Osuna Pérez, Vincent Valdez and Ana Fernandez.Visitors will encounter large-scale portraits, drawings and mixed-media sculptures spanning generations. Not only do the pieces show off lasting Latinx cultural and artistic traditions, but they reveal the artists' individual perspectives arranged around themes of community and family legacies, spirituality and everyday life.In addition to the exhibition, curator, activist and author Lucy Lippard will make a keynote presentation at the San Antonio Museum of Art on Jan. 28 () followed by a conversation with a few of the exhibiting artists.