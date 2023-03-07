New exhibition on view at the McNay Art Museum showcases artwork made by women

click to enlarge © vanessa german, courtesy of McNay Art Museum vanessa german, BLACK GIRL WITH SNAKES, 2020. Assemblage. Collection of the McNay Art Museum, Museum purchase with funds gifted anonymously in memory of Madeline O’Connor, 2021.13. © vanessa german

On view now at the McNay Art Museum, "Womanish: Audacious, Courageous, Willful Art" is presented as a second chapter to 2010's "Neither Model Nor Muse," a collection featuring works of art made by women that the museum has acquired since its 1954 inception.Now, in this follow-up exhibition of woman-made work, the McNay has compiled a new set of pieces acquired in the years since that pioneering exhibition."Womanish" showcases more than 70 regional, national and international artists, spanning 90-plus years. Featured artworks include landscapes, abstract works, portraits and more.The title comes from Alice Walker's definition of the word "womanish" in a 1983 essay and it seeks to surmount the word's oft-demeaning implications by celebrating the ways women produce expression through art.