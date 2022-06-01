New film series at Hemisfair showcases each actor that played James Bond

The screenings begin on June 4 with Dr. No, followed by On Her Majesty's Secret Service on June 11.

By on Wed, Jun 1, 2022 at 11:36 am

click to enlarge Sean Connery stars as James Bond in Dr. No. - WARNER BROS. HOME ENTERTAINMENT
Warner Bros. Home Entertainment
Sean Connery stars as James Bond in Dr. No.
The first two action flicks in Slab Cinema's James Bond series, Six of 007, will screen over the next two weeks in downtown San Antonio.

The series will start June 4 with the first movie in the franchise, 1962's Dr. No, starring Sean Connery as the British secret agent. In the film, Bond goes to Jamaica and discovers an underground base where Dr. Julius No (Joseph Wiseman) is planning to use a weapon to disrupt an American space launch.

The series continues on June 11 with a screening of 1969's On Her Majesty's Secret Service, which features actor George Lazenby as 007. In the film, Bond's new nemesis, Blofeld (Telly Savalas), plans to destroy the world's entire agriculture industry.

OHMSS is the only movie in the franchise starring Lazenby, who was a male model at the time. He got the audition when he lied to producers about his acting experience.

"I was faking confidence," Lazenby told the Current at the 2017 SXSW Film Festival. "I didn't want them thinking I couldn't do it. When I finally told them, they looked at me and laughed and said, 'Stick to your story and we'll make you the next James Bond.'"

Free, 8 p.m. Saturday June 4 and 11, Hemisfair, 434 S. Alamo St., (210) 212-9373, slabcinema.com.

