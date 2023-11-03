New mural celebrates the history of San Antonio's Plaza de Armas

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / City of San Antonio Department of Arts & Culture
Christopher Montoya’s Iluminación de la Plaza has been installed at the Plaza de Armas.
A new mural illustrating the vibrant history of San Antonio’s Plaza de Armas was unveiled Friday morning.
The City of San Antonio Department of Arts & Culture partnered with local painter and muralist Christopher Montoya to commission the Iluminación de la Plaza
in downtown San Antonio.
Comprised of over 970 porcelain tiles, the large-scale mural now adorns the wall of the Plaza de Armas building that faces San Pedro Creek, spanning 18 by 24 feet.
Montoya’s design encompasses the historical importance and usage of the Plaza, from military parade grounds and market square, to the cattle grounds and vendor space of the Texas Chili Queens. The lively scene is bordered by architecture resembling the Plaza de Armas building and framed in by brightly-colored serape curtains.
“Completing this mural in such a historically rich area of downtown has been a huge honor for me as a native artist to San Antonio,” Montoya said in a press statement.
Montoya added that he is grateful to be able to incorporate his artworks into the overall landscape of the city.
“The building itself is historic and beautiful, and this mural brings a whole new energy to the community space,” Department of Arts & Culture Director Krystal Jones said.
A full list and interactive map of the city's public art locations is available on San Antonio's Department of Arts & Culture's website
.
