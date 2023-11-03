New mural celebrates the history of San Antonio's Plaza de Armas

The mural commissioned by the City of San Antonio Department of Arts & Culture spans 18 by 24 feet.

By on Fri, Nov 3, 2023 at 3:27 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Christopher Montoya’s Iluminación de la Plaza has been installed at the Plaza de Armas. - Courtesy Photo / City of San Antonio Department of Arts & Culture
Courtesy Photo / City of San Antonio Department of Arts & Culture
Christopher Montoya’s Iluminación de la Plaza has been installed at the Plaza de Armas.
A new mural illustrating the vibrant history of San Antonio’s Plaza de Armas was unveiled Friday morning.

The City of San Antonio Department of Arts & Culture partnered with local painter and muralist Christopher Montoya to commission the Iluminación de la Plaza in downtown San Antonio.

Comprised of over 970 porcelain tiles, the large-scale mural now adorns the wall of the Plaza de Armas building that faces San Pedro Creek, spanning 18 by 24 feet.

Montoya’s design encompasses the historical importance and usage of the Plaza, from military parade grounds and market square, to the cattle grounds and vendor space of the Texas Chili Queens. The lively scene is bordered by architecture resembling the Plaza de Armas building and framed in by brightly-colored serape curtains.

“Completing this mural in such a historically rich area of downtown has been a huge honor for me as a native artist to San Antonio,” Montoya said in a press statement.

Montoya added that he is grateful to be able to incorporate his artworks into the overall landscape of the city.

“The building itself is historic and beautiful, and this mural brings a whole new energy to the community space,” Department of Arts & Culture Director Krystal Jones said.

A full list and interactive map of the city's public art locations is available on San Antonio's Department of Arts & Culture's website.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio's Wembanyama tells Charles Barkley he doesn't know what churros are

By Michael Karlis

NBA legend and TNT sports commentators Charles Barkley has a habit of talking smack about San Antonio fans' weight.

San Antonio Spurs' new gear reminds fans of Seattle SuperSonics

By Michael Karlis

The Spurs City Jersey's for the 2023-24 season feature a neon green and orange color scheme with retro lettering.

Out of the Bra and into the Barn: Two San Antonio artists resurrect their experimental gallery concept

By Bryan Rindfuss

Left: Jayne Lawrence and her husband Whitney install Cactus Barn’s inaugural show. Right: One of the pieces in the new show depicts a flower with teeth and a tongue gobbling down a pill.

Tennis legend Venus Williams to give lecture at San Antonio's Trinity University

By Michael Karlis

The seven-time Grand Slam champion will discuss themes including determination and leadership.

Also in Arts

San Antonio's new Campfire Lights drive-thru holiday light show opens

By Nina Rangel

Campfire Lights: A Holiday Drive-Thru Light Show is now open at McGimsey Scout Park in Castle Hills.

Cirque du Soleil's BAZZAR brings the Big Top to San Antonio for the first time

By Macks Cook

The show features performers with skill specialties ranging from roller skating to fire manipulation to hair hanging.

San Antonio Spurs' new gear reminds fans of Seattle SuperSonics

By Michael Karlis

The Spurs City Jersey's for the 2023-24 season feature a neon green and orange color scheme with retro lettering.

Margaret Cho brings standup tour to San Antonio's Empire Theatre on Saturday

By Michael Karlis

Cho's latest comedy special is available to stream on Netflix.
More

Digital Issue

October 18, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us