New NBA Hall of Fame class will include San Antonio Spurs' Popovich, Parker, Hammon

San Antonio Spurs
Coach Gregg Popovich is among the 2023 finalists voted into the Hall of Fame.
San Antonio Spurs luminaries including longtime head coach Gregg Popovich are among the finalists voted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this year, ESPN reports
, citing league sources.
In addition to Popovich, the Class of 2023 will include WNBA legend and one-time Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon along with international stars Tony Parker and Pau Gasol, both of whom wore the silver and black during their careers, according to the network.
Miami's Dwyane Wade and Dallas' Dirk Nowitzki are also among the expected inductees, ESPN also reports.
A formal unveiling of the full Class of 2023 is scheduled for Saturday in Houston in conjunction with the NCAA Final Four, according to multiple reports. The new Hall of Famers will be enshrined Aug. 12 during a ceremony in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Spurs big man Tim Duncan was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021, while fan favorite Manu Ginobili was part of the Class of 2022.
