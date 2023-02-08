New physical theater play We Sail on in Darkness premieres in San Antonio this week

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / We Sail On In Darkness The play makes use of actors' onstage actions and gestures along with music and color to connect the stories of four mystics.

, which is making its onstage debut, is a work of physical theater, a performance genre in which the storytelling primarily takes place through movement.The play makes use of actors' onstage actions and gestures along with music and color to connect the stories of four mystics: Hildegard of Bingen (Katrin Blucker Ludwig), Julian of Norwich (Cynthia Neri), Angela of Foligno (Michelle Bumgarner) and Martyred Perpetua (Courtney Johnson). Playwright Ruthie Buescher adapted their writings for modern audiences, connecting accounts of suffering, courage and joy, with each mystic's story representing a specific form of human suffering.For this production, Buescher assembled a primarily female cast and crew. This play's run includes a a Feb. 11 ASL interpreted performance, a Feb. 15 student performance and a pay-what-you-can performance on Feb. 16.