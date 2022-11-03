New play by San Antonio native Catie Carlisle to debut at the Overtime Theater this week

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Overtime Theater Actors rehearse a scene for Overlap.

After her theatrical awakening in The Big Apple and a move to Virginia, San Antonio native playwright and actor Catie Carlisle is paying homage to her Texas roots in, a sci-fi drama that follows an odd phenomenon experienced by characters residing in a sleepy West Texas town.A UTSA graduate, Carlisle tells the story of a cast experiencing deja-vu, personality and physical changes — not to mention the emotional toll those burdens bring in the rugged terrain of the area."Over the pandemic, I worked in the medical field and kept incredibly busy between work and studying science. I wanted to challenge myself to write a new work in a new genre," Carlisle said.Under the direction of theater educator Bryan Stanton, the play explores how once friendly strangers must mature their relationships and work together to overcome their inexplicable ailments or face dire consequences.explores what one man will do in a moment of grief," Stanton said.