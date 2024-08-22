New production debuting at San Antonio's Overtime Theater deals in art, intrigue

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Mewborne Photography Simon Bowler Khan’s Judgement of the Eye will run through Sept. 7 at the Overtime Theater.

Born in the Netherlands in 1889, Han van Meegeren aspired to be recognized as a great painter but got pigeonholed for his obsession with bygone eras, specifically the Dutch Golden Age.After finding limited success with his nostalgia-fueled originals, he began forging works by 17th-century masters including Johannes Vermeer. As part of his practice, van Meegeren purchased 17th-century canvases, made his own brushes from badger fur, mixed paints using period-specific formulas and “aged” his finished works hundreds of years by coating them with phenol formaldehyde resin and cracking them with a rolling pin.Going to these lengths served van Meegeren well — to the tune of $30 million earned from forged paintings. However, his good fortune ended after World War II, when it was discovered that he’d traded an alleged Vermeer for 137 paintings looted by the Nazis.Accused of collaborating with the enemy, he narrowly escaped a death sentence by outing himself as a forger and painting a phony Vermeer in a courtroom during his trial.Subject of the 2016 film, this story of deception and intrigue comes to life on stage in playwright Simon Bowler Khan’s, which opens this Saturday at San Antonio's Overtime Theater. The play will run through Sept. 7.Billed as a “modern take on a historical drama,” the production employs a diverse cast of color and is set “in a literal frame of art.”While Khan’s script has received accolades and even a Beverly Hills Theater Guild award,makes its world premiere at San Antonio’s Overtime Theater in a production directed by Blake Hamman and starring Josh Davis in the role of van Meegeren.