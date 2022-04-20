New quarterly event series at Confluence Park brings together nature, science and the arts

click to enlarge Casey Dunn The free community event will be held at Confluence Park.

Named after the cochineal, a small insect that lives on prickly pear cacti, the Cochineala Nature and Art Series, hosted by the San Antonio River Foundation and San Antonio Parks Foundation, provides the public with an opportunity to experience a quarterly performance series creatively blending together nature, science and the arts.Interdisciplinary activities during the event include screen printing, cochineal painting with Yanawana Herbolarios, a seed exchange, kite building and a "Science Under the Stars" lecture.To top it all off, there will be a performance by Indie Orquesta Latino band Volcán.