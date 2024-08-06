WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

New San Antonio conversation series EDTalks (But Mostly Listens) debuts Wednesday

Artist Ed Saavedra will hold four events highlighting local activists and personalities — and police-reform advocate Ananda Tomas is the first.

By on Tue, Aug 6, 2024 at 9:35 am

click to enlarge Artist Ed Saavedra's new live conversation series will take place at Brick at Blue Star. - Courtesy Image / Ed Saavedra
Courtesy Image / Ed Saavedra
Artist Ed Saavedra's new live conversation series will take place at Brick at Blue Star.
San Antonio visual artist Ed Saavedra this Wednesday will debut EDTalks (But Mostly Listens), a  new live conversation series featuring notable local activists and personalities.

Long before achieving institutional validation, Saavedra — never an adherent to social norms and niceties — was interrupting exclusive conversations the world over to ask artists, activists, historians, journalists and musicians he admired about an array of subjects.

These days, immersive conversations are a rarity. Saavedra, who still vacillates between enabler and agent provocateur, is determined to bring the tradition back to the fore — inviting audience members to join him and a guest in Southtown’s living room, the Brick at Blue Star, for four bimonthly events.

His first guest, Ananda Tomas, is executive director of ACT4SA, the first organization in San Antonio to focus on policing the police, pushing for accountability through solidarity and activism.

The conversation is a pay-what-you-can event. No one will be turned away. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to a cause of each guest’s choosing. Tickets are available online.

$3 suggested donation in advance, $5 suggested donation at the door, $11 suggested donation for complete series, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, Brick, 108 Blue Star, (210) 265-6072, facebook.com/events/1166224208414471.
July 24, 2024

