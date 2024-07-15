SUBMIT YOUR PET PAGEANT PHOTOS NOW!

New San Antonio horror convention will feature Walking Dead, Stranger Things celebs

The first Cursed City Con, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 7, also will include panels, indie film screenings and more.

By on Mon, Jul 15, 2024 at 10:03 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A store pop-up in France depicts Joyce's living room from Stranger Things. - Shutterstock / Dave Z
Shutterstock / Dave Z
A store pop-up in France depicts Joyce's living room from Stranger Things.
Yet another pop-culture convention has popped up in San Antonio, this one dedicated to TV and movie scares.

The first Cursed City Con, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 7, will include appearances by Greg Nicotero, make-up effects supervisor, co-executive producer and sometimes director for The Walking Dead. Randy Havens and Regina Ting Chen from Stranger Things, Hannah Fierman from V/H/S and Isaac C. Singleton from Planet of the Apes and Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl also will appear, along with actors from Supernatural and Five Nights at Freddy's.

Beyond celebrity photo ops and autograph sessions, the convention — held at Norris Conference Center, 618 NW Loop 410 — will also include panels, independent film screenings, an escape room and appearances by horror authors, according to details shared online by organizers.

Tickets are on sale now with a $10-off early-bird discount.

$34.99 and up, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, Norris Conference Centers, Northwest Loop 410, (210) 738-0040, cursedcitycon.com.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio's Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort will hold murder mystery events all summer

By Suzanne Townsend

Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa will host murder mystery events every Saturday this summer.

Joe Rogan's show at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre will be carried live on Netflix

By Sanford Nowlin

Podcaster and comic Joe Rogan poses in the Texas governor's mansion after his relocation to Austin.

Bestselling author Stephen Graham Jones appearing at San Antonio's Nowhere Bookshop

By Brandyn Miller

Stephen Graham Jones's latest novel, I Was a Teenage Slasher, is a coming-of-age tale with a twist.

Vincent Valdez's new exhibition at San Antonio's ArtPace offers 'meditation on violence'

By Bryan Rindfuss

Vincent Valdez’s Siete Dias/Seven Days is a 2022 series comprised of silkscreened panels depicting individuals who vanished in Central and South America and seven spelling out the days of the week in Spanish.

Owen Wilson plays San Antonio adventurer, businessman Tom Slick in new podcast

By Sanford Nowlin

Owen Wilson attends a 2022 movie premiere in New York.

Spurs opening third San Antonio fan shop location at team's North Side training facility

By Michael Karlis

A rendering shows the fan shop planned for the Victory Capital Performance Center.

Former San Antonio Spur Derrick White replaces Kawhi Leonard on Team USA

By Michael Karlis

Kawhi Leonard played only nine games with the Spurs during his final season here.

New San Antonio Spur Chris Paul explains decades-old photo of him with Tim Duncan

By Kiko Martinez

As speculation swirled that Chris Paul (left) was about to become a Spur, an old photo made the rounds showing him with San Antonio legend Tim Duncan.
More

July 3, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us