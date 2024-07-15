New San Antonio horror convention will feature Walking Dead, Stranger Things celebs

click to enlarge
Shutterstock / Dave Z
A store pop-up in France depicts Joyce's living room from Stranger Things.
Yet another pop-culture convention has popped up in San Antonio, this one dedicated to TV and movie scares.
The first Cursed City Con, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 7, will include appearances by Greg Nicotero, make-up effects supervisor, co-executive producer and sometimes director for The Walking Dead.
Randy Havens and Regina Ting Chen from Stranger Things
, Hannah Fierman from V/H/S and Isaac C. Singleton from Planet of the Apes
and Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
also will appear, along with actors from Supernatural
and Five Nights at Freddy's
.
Beyond celebrity photo ops and autograph sessions, the convention — held at Norris Conference Center, 618 NW Loop 410 — will also include panels, independent film screenings, an escape room and appearances by horror authors, according to details shared online by organizers
.
Tickets are on sale now with a $10-off early-bird discount.
$34.99 and up, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, Norris Conference Centers, Northwest Loop 410, (210) 738-0040, cursedcitycon.com.
