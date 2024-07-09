New San Antonio Spurs Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes say they're thrilled to play for Pop

click to enlarge Kiko Martinez “Pop and the Spurs definitely got the deepest tree in the league — everybody branches off from here and ends up better," Paul said during Tuesday's press conference.

The San Antonio Spurs’ two newest additions got their official Alamo City welcome on Tuesday afternoon inside the team’s performance center at The Rock at La Cantera.

Veteran players Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes are joining the Spurs for the 2024-25 NBA season. Paul, who will enter his 20th season in the league, was signed by San Antonio on a one-year, $11 million contract earlier this week. He was picked up by the Spurs after a year with the Golden State Warriors. Considered one of the greatest NBA point guards of all time, “the Point God” was selected to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team in 2021.

Barnes joins the Spurs for his 14th NBA season. He spent the past six seasons with the Sacramento Kings. During the 2022-23 season, he helped the team make its first playoff appearance in 17 years. Barnes was involved in a three-team trade that saw him dealt to the Spurs, while Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan was added to the Kings roster. The Bulls also received shooting guard Chris Duarte and two second-round draft picks.

During the Spurs’ press conference at The Rock, Paul reiterated that he’s coming to San Antonio to compete. He said he hates losing even more than he loves winning.



“Obviously, this is a first-class organization,” Paul, 39, told the Current and other media in attendance. “I love nothing more than the opportunity to … contribute and hoop.”

Paul added that it was going to be a “privilege and honor” to play for a championship coach like Gregg Popovich. Even as a veteran player, Paul said he’s excited to learn from Pop.

“There’s so much respect there, not only for his basketball IQ, but for who he is as a person and a competitor,” Paul said. “Pop and the Spurs definitely got the deepest tree in the league — everybody branches off from here and ends up better.”

Barnes also used the word “respect” to describe his thoughts on the Spurs franchise. He said there's “good energy” coming into a new situation like this, especially with Paul walking through the door with him.

“Over the years, the Spurs have been one of the toughest teams I’ve ever competed against,” said Barnes, 32. “The ability to be able to come to San Antonio was a pretty easy decision for me.”

NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 draft pick the Spurs are clearly building a roster around.

Both Paul and Barnes said they're intrigued and excited to play with

“I played against [Victor] this season, and there’s probably no player in the league that everybody talks about after the game like him,” Paul said. “It’s going to be cool … to appreciate him day in and day out.”

Barnes laughed when asked if he joined the Spurs just so he didn’t have to guard Wembanyama on the court anymore.

“There’s no shortage of people talking about what [Victor] brings to the table,” he said. “Now being teammates with him, [there’s] all these possibilities you have with that type of versatility.”