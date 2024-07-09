SUBMIT YOUR PET PAGEANT PHOTOS NOW!

New San Antonio Spurs Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes say they're thrilled to play for Pop

'Obviously, this is a first-class organization,' veteran point guard Paul said. 'I love nothing more than the opportunity to … contribute and hoop.'

By on Tue, Jul 9, 2024 at 3:55 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge “Pop and the Spurs definitely got the deepest tree in the league — everybody branches off from here and ends up better," Paul said during Tuesday's press conference. - Kiko Martinez
Kiko Martinez
“Pop and the Spurs definitely got the deepest tree in the league — everybody branches off from here and ends up better," Paul said during Tuesday's press conference.
The San Antonio Spurs’ two newest additions got their official Alamo City welcome on Tuesday afternoon inside the team’s performance center at The Rock at La Cantera.

Veteran players Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes are joining the Spurs for the 2024-25 NBA season. Paul, who will enter his 20th season in the league, was signed by San Antonio on a one-year, $11 million contract earlier this week. He was picked up by the Spurs after a year with the Golden State Warriors. Considered one of the greatest NBA point guards of all time, “the Point God” was selected to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team in 2021.

Barnes joins the Spurs for his 14th NBA season. He spent the past six seasons with the Sacramento Kings. During the 2022-23 season, he helped the team make its first playoff appearance in 17 years. Barnes was involved in a three-team trade that saw him dealt to the Spurs, while Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan was added to the Kings roster. The Bulls also received shooting guard Chris Duarte and two second-round draft picks.

During the Spurs’ press conference at The Rock, Paul reiterated that he’s coming to San Antonio to compete. He said he hates losing even more than he loves winning.

“Obviously, this is a first-class organization,” Paul, 39, told the Current and other media in attendance. “I love nothing more than the opportunity to … contribute and hoop.”

Paul added that it was going to be a “privilege and honor” to play for a championship coach like Gregg Popovich. Even as a veteran player, Paul said he’s excited to learn from Pop.

“There’s so much respect there, not only for his basketball IQ, but for who he is as a person and a competitor,” Paul said. “Pop and the Spurs definitely got the deepest tree in the league — everybody branches off from here and ends up better.”

click to enlarge “Over the years, the Spurs have been one of the toughest teams I’ve ever competed against,” Barnes said. - Kiko Martinez
Kiko Martinez
“Over the years, the Spurs have been one of the toughest teams I’ve ever competed against,” Barnes said.

Barnes also used the word “respect” to describe his thoughts on the Spurs franchise. He said there's “good energy” coming into a new situation like this, especially with Paul walking through the door with him.

“Over the years, the Spurs have been one of the toughest teams I’ve ever competed against,” said Barnes, 32. “The ability to be able to come to San Antonio was a pretty easy decision for me.”

Both Paul and Barnes said they're intrigued and excited to play with NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 draft pick the Spurs are clearly building a roster around.

“I played against [Victor] this season, and there’s probably no player in the league that everybody talks about after the game like him,” Paul said. “It’s going to be cool … to appreciate him day in and day out.”

Barnes laughed when asked if he joined the Spurs just so he didn’t have to guard Wembanyama on the court anymore.

“There’s no shortage of people talking about what [Victor] brings to the table,” he said. “Now being teammates with him, [there’s] all these possibilities you have with that type of versatility.”

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Sports & Recreation articles
Kiko Martinez

Kiko Martinez

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio social media roasts Spurs' graphic design team for Chris Paul post

By Michael Karlis

Veteran point guard Chris Paul officially signed with the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.

Ellen DeGeneres cancels San Antonio and other stops on summer standup tour

By Sanford Nowlin

Ellen DeGeneres gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2012.

San Antonio's Texas Public Radio hosting discussion on intersection of AI and art

By Stephanie Koithan

AI could replace more than 26 million U.S. jobs in low skilled industries by 2027, according to the World Economic Forum.

San Antonio Pet Pageant lets residents show off furry friends while aiding San Antonio Pets Alive!

By Sanford Nowlin

Voting on photos submitted to the pageant will get underway Monday, July 22.

San Antonio's Texas Public Radio hosting discussion on intersection of AI and art

By Stephanie Koithan

AI could replace more than 26 million U.S. jobs in low skilled industries by 2027, according to the World Economic Forum.

Ellen DeGeneres cancels San Antonio and other stops on summer standup tour

By Sanford Nowlin

Ellen DeGeneres gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2012.

San Antonio Pet Pageant lets residents show off furry friends while aiding San Antonio Pets Alive!

By Sanford Nowlin

Voting on photos submitted to the pageant will get underway Monday, July 22.

San Antonio's Little Flower Basilica offering free guided tours this Saturday

By Anjali Gupta

The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Little Flower was completed during the Great Depression.
More

June 26, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us