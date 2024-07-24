WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

New shoe named for San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama getting negative online reviews

Nike unveiled the Wembanyama prototypes in Paris ahead of Friday's Olympic Opening Ceremony.

By on Wed, Jul 24, 2024 at 12:43 pm

click to enlarge San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama speaks to reporters last summer. - Meradith Garcia
Meradith Garcia
San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama speaks to reporters last summer.
Nike's prototype Victor Wembanyama shoes, unveiled in Paris this week ahead of Friday's Olympic Opening Ceremony, aren't exactly earning slam-dunk reviews.

The introduction of the Wemby kicks follows May's release of the Nike G.T. Hustle 2. However, some online fans are complaining that the new laceless white shoes with an orange base resemble slippers more than basketball court-ready footwear.

“They almost look like soccer cleats,” social media user @ sportey_Birdey tweeted.
Meanwhile, Dailey Caller sports and political columnist Andrew Powell described the shoes in a Tuesday editorial as “absolutely garbage.”

“This is incredibly disappointing considering the incredible marketing that was done that kick-started the Nike x Victor Wembanyama partnership,” Powell wrote.

There may be a reason for the odd design, however.

The prototype Wemby shoe is inspired by the Rookie of the Year’s “love for science fiction,” according to a tweet from Washington Post NBA reporter Ben Golliver. Wembanyama also reportedly requested a low-profile design because the Spurs player likes to walk barefoot, Golliver added.
Wembanyama reportedly signed his endorsement deal with Nike while he was still playing with France's Metropolitans 92 team in 2023. The pact is reportedly worth more than $100 million.

The 7-foot-3 phenom will play his first Olympic game for France in a matchup against Brazil on Saturday.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

