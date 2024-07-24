New shoe named for San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama getting negative online reviews

The introduction of the Wemby kicks follows May's release of the Nike G.T. Hustle 2. However, some online fans are complaining that the new laceless white shoes with an orange base resemble slippers more than basketball court-ready footwear.
“They almost look like soccer cleats,” social media user @ sportey_Birdey tweeted.
Meanwhile, Dailey Caller sports and political columnist Andrew Powell described the shoes in a Tuesday editorial as “absolutely garbage.”
They almost look like soccer cleats lol— 光βîrdey🌴🇺🇸🇨🇴🌴 (@sportey_Birdey) July 23, 2024
“This is incredibly disappointing considering the incredible marketing that was done that kick-started the Nike x Victor Wembanyama partnership,” Powell wrote.
There may be a reason for the odd design, however.
The prototype Wemby shoe is inspired by the Rookie of the Year’s “love for science fiction,” according to a tweet from Washington Post NBA reporter Ben Golliver. Wembanyama also reportedly requested a low-profile design because the Spurs player likes to walk barefoot, Golliver added.
Wembanyama reportedly signed his endorsement deal with Nike while he was still playing with France's Metropolitans 92 team in 2023. The pact is reportedly worth more than $100 million.
Nike unveiled a prototype shoe for Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama in Paris.— Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) July 23, 2024
- The shoe is inspired by “his love for science fiction” and the “bismuth stone he wore on draft night.”
- He requested a low-profile design because he likes to walk barefoot. pic.twitter.com/oO9k3kpNx3
The 7-foot-3 phenom will play his first Olympic game for France in a matchup against Brazil on Saturday.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed