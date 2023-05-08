Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

New York's MoMA acquires three works by San Antonio artist César A. Martínez

Three pieces from Martínez's Serape series will be added to the museum's permanent collection.

By on Mon, May 8, 2023 at 11:05 am

click to enlarge César A. Martínez, Serape: 26 Apr 1980, 1980, Acrylic and graphite on paper, 22 1/4 × 30" (56.5 × 76.2 cm). Museum Acquisition, The Edward John Noble Foundation - César A. Martínez, courtesy of Ruiz-Healy Art
César A. Martínez, courtesy of Ruiz-Healy Art
César A. Martínez, Serape: 26 Apr 1980, 1980, Acrylic and graphite on paper, 22 1/4 × 30" (56.5 × 76.2 cm). Museum Acquisition, The Edward John Noble Foundation
The Museum of Modern Art, New York, has acquired three works of art by San Antonio-based artist César A. Martínez, a major figure of the Chicano Art Movement of the 1970s and 1980s.

San Antonio's Ruiz-Healy Art announced the acquisition on Friday. According to the gallery, MoMA purchased three pieces from Martínez's Serape series as part of an acquisition from the Edward John Noble Foundation. The three paintings are Martínez's first works to join the museum's permanent collection.

"Martínez’s work reflects a broad knowledge of the Western art canon and finds inspiration from color-field paintings, Mexican architecture, and photography," Ruiz-Healy said in its announcement.

"The acquisition marks Martinez's first work in the museum’s renowned permanent collection; we are grateful to MoMA as it fosters the gallery’s mission of placing works in major museum collections of underrepresented artists."

About The Author

Kelly Nelson

Kelly Nelson is a digital content editor for the San Antonio Current.

Support Us