New York's MoMA acquires three works by San Antonio artist César A. Martínez

click to enlarge César A. Martínez, courtesy of Ruiz-Healy Art César A. Martínez, Serape: 26 Apr 1980, 1980, Acrylic and graphite on paper, 22 1/4 × 30" (56.5 × 76.2 cm). Museum Acquisition, The Edward John Noble Foundation

The Museum of Modern Art, New York, has acquired three works of art by San Antonio-based artist César A. Martínez, a major figure of the Chicano Art Movement of the 1970s and 1980s.San Antonio's Ruiz-Healy Art announced the acquisition on Friday. According to the gallery, MoMA purchased three pieces from Martínez'sseries as part of an acquisition from the Edward John Noble Foundation. The three paintings are Martínez's first works to join the museum's permanent collection."Martínez’s work reflects a broad knowledge of the Western art canon and finds inspiration from color-field paintings, Mexican architecture, and photography," Ruiz-Healy said in its announcement."The acquisition marks Martinez's first work in the museum’s renowned permanent collection; we are grateful to MoMA as it fosters the gallery’s mission of placing works in major museum collections of underrepresented artists."