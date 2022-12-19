Nitro Extreme car stunt shows coming to San Antonio in January

The shows emulate the gravity-defying vehicular stunts of big-budget Hollywood productions.

By on Mon, Dec 19, 2022 at 1:56 pm

click to enlarge Tickets for the 14 San Antonio shows, which run between Jan.12-Jan.22, are on sale now. - Courtesy Photo / Cirque Italia
Courtesy Photo / Cirque Italia
Tickets for the 14 San Antonio shows, which run between Jan.12-Jan.22, are on sale now.
A new extreme car stunt show is coming to Northeast San Antonio in January.

Nitro Extreme, put on by Florida-based production company Cirque Italia, aims to bring the gravity-defying vehicular stunts of big-budget Hollywood productions to the Alamo City.

The show will feature high-speed spins, wheelies, obstacle jumps, and, of course, pyrotechnics, according to organizers.

Cirque Italia will present 14 shows Jan. 12-22, each in the parking lot of the Rolling Oaks Mall at 6909 N. Loop 1604 East.

Tickets start at $15 per show. Tickets and schedules are available at the Nitro Extreme website.

