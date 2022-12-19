Nitro Extreme car stunt shows coming to San Antonio in January

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Cirque Italia
Tickets for the 14 San Antonio shows, which run between Jan.12-Jan.22, are on sale now.
A new extreme car stunt show is coming to Northeast San Antonio in January.
Nitro Extreme, put on by Florida-based production company Cirque Italia, aims to bring the gravity-defying vehicular stunts of big-budget Hollywood productions to the Alamo City.
The show will feature high-speed spins, wheelies, obstacle jumps, and, of course, pyrotechnics, according to organizers.
Cirque Italia will present 14 shows Jan. 12-22, each in the parking lot of the Rolling Oaks Mall at 6909 N. Loop 1604 East.
Tickets start at $15 per show. Tickets and schedules are available at the Nitro Extreme website
.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter