Notorious partier Bert Kreischer to perform at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre Friday

click to enlarge
Instagram / bertkreischer
If you've seen the 2002 comedy National Lampoon's Van Wilder
with Ryan Reynolds in the title role, you've seen a movie loosely based on comedian Bert Kreischer's college life.
Van Wilder
was based on a Rolling Stone
article from five years prior that featured Kreischer, then a student at Florida State University. The article referred to him as "the top partyer at the Number One Party School in the country."
We doubt that Kreischer is still doing keg stands or panty raids in his free time, but he's certainly had success as a stand-up comedian and podcaster since those beer-bonging days of yore.
He's landed two Netflix specials in the past four years — 2018's Bert Kreischer: Secret Time
and 2020's Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy
. He also hosts a weekly comedy podcast called Bertcast
and a couple of others with comedians Tom Segura (2 Bears, 1 Cave
) and Bill Burr (The Bill Bert Podcast
).
In the 2020 reality show web series The Cabin with Bert Kreischer
, he took a trip into the woods to attempt to detoxify his mind, body and soul — in the company of some of his comedian friends.
$39.75-$245, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday, May 13, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.