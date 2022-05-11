Notorious partier Bert Kreischer to perform at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre Friday

click to enlarge Instagram / bertkreischer

If you've seen the 2002 comedywith Ryan Reynolds in the title role, you've seen a movie loosely based on comedian Bert Kreischer's college life.was based on aarticle from five years prior that featured Kreischer, then a student at Florida State University. The article referred to him as "the top partyer at the Number One Party School in the country."We doubt that Kreischer is still doing keg stands or panty raids in his free time, but he's certainly had success as a stand-up comedian and podcaster since those beer-bonging days of yore.He's landed two Netflix specials in the past four years — 2018'sand 2020's. He also hosts a weekly comedy podcast calledand a couple of others with comedians Tom Segura () and Bill Burr ().In the 2020 reality show web series, he took a trip into the woods to attempt to detoxify his mind, body and soul — in the company of some of his comedian friends.