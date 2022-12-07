On Your Feet! brings the story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre

click to enlarge DJ Corey On Your Feet! reveals how the Estefans overcame struggles including an auto accident that nearly left Gloria paralyzed.

The Broadway jukebox musicaltells the story of Cuban American couple Gloria and Emilio Estefan, whose shared musical career rocketed them to superstardom.During the 1980s, the Estefans and their Miami Sound Machine created a blueprint for successful Latin pop acts and became one of the biggest crossover acts in history.Blending Afro-Caribbean rhythms with a modern pop sensibility, the couple produced timeless dance hits including "Conga," "Get on Your Feet," and "The Rhythm is Gonna Get You," which feature in the show.reveals how the Estefans overcame struggles including an auto accident that nearly left Gloria paralyzed.Critics have hailedas an inspiring tale that blends personal and political narratives.