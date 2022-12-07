On Your Feet! brings the story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre

Critics have hailed the jukebox musical as an inspiring tale that blends personal and political narratives.

By on Wed, Dec 7, 2022 at 9:00 am

click to enlarge On Your Feet! reveals how the Estefans overcame struggles including an auto accident that nearly left Gloria paralyzed. - DJ Corey
DJ Corey
The Broadway jukebox musical On Your Feet! tells the story of Cuban American couple Gloria and Emilio Estefan, whose shared musical career rocketed them to superstardom.

During the 1980s, the Estefans and their Miami Sound Machine created a blueprint for successful Latin pop acts and became one of the biggest crossover acts in history.

Blending Afro-Caribbean rhythms with a modern pop sensibility, the couple produced timeless dance hits including "Conga," "Get on Your Feet," and "The Rhythm is Gonna Get You," which feature in the show. On Your Feet! reveals how the Estefans overcame struggles including an auto accident that nearly left Gloria paralyzed.

$45 and up, 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.

The San Antonio Spurs' Thursday game against the Rockets renews a longtime Texas rivalry

