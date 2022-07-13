Once On This Island debuts at the Public Theater of San Antonio this weekend

click to enlarge Mia Isabella Photography The Public Theater's production stars Janecia Stevenson as Ti Moune and Michael Salinas as Daniel.

The Tony-winning musicalis equal parts spellbinding and sincere, delivering relevant commentary on the power dynamics associated with race and class via an electrifying score and a simple but poignant yarn about the forces of love and death.Written by Lynn Ahrens, the musical tells the story of Ti Moune — a young Black peasant girl from the Caribbean — who discovers wealthy white boy Daniel injured in a storm and decides to nurse him back to health.Ti Moune finds herself falling in love with Daniel throughout the course of his recovery, but societal norms and the gods that preside over the island put seemingly insurmountable barriers in the way of their relationship.Directed by Danielle King, the Public Theater's production stars Janecia Stevenson as Ti Moune and Michael Salinas as Daniel. Due to brief on-stage violence and fearful moments, this production is not recommended for children under 10.