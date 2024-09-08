TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

One-woman play celebrating life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg coming to San Antonio

The Empire Theatre will present All Things Equal: The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg this Tuesday and Wednesday

By on Sun, Sep 8, 2024 at 10:06 am

click to enlarge Actress Michelle Azar portrays Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Actress Michelle Azar portrays Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
As the calendar approaches four years since the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre has set its stage for a two-night run of All Things Equal: The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The one-woman play, which runs this Tuesday and Wednesday, honors the legal mind's life, legacy and cultural impact.

Stage and screen actress Michelle Azar portrays Ginsburg through several decades, tracing her path from high school valedictorian to judiciary trailblazer. Rupert Holmes, Tony Award-winning playwright of The Mystery of Edwin Drood, along with director Laley Lippard, are the creative duo behind the show’s conception.

In addition to Ginsburg’s historic victories for women’s rights and reproductive justice, All Things Equal makes space for the more private battles of her life: losing her mother as a teenager, supporting her husband through cancer treatments and raising a daughter while attending male-dominated Harvard Law School.

Despite the dire underpinnings of Ginsburg’s hard-fought legacy, the production isn’t without its moments of humor, kinship and joy. Balancing celebration and reverence, it’s a complete and nuanced portrait of a life lived fully and faithfully.

$35-$103, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10-11, Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, 226 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 226-5700, majesticempire.com.

