One-woman play celebrating life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg coming to San Antonio

The one-woman play, which runs this Tuesday and Wednesday, honors the legal mind's life, legacy and cultural impact.
Stage and screen actress Michelle Azar portrays Ginsburg through several decades, tracing her path from high school valedictorian to judiciary trailblazer. Rupert Holmes, Tony Award-winning playwright of The Mystery of Edwin Drood, along with director Laley Lippard, are the creative duo behind the show’s conception.
In addition to Ginsburg’s historic victories for women’s rights and reproductive justice, All Things Equal makes space for the more private battles of her life: losing her mother as a teenager, supporting her husband through cancer treatments and raising a daughter while attending male-dominated Harvard Law School.
Despite the dire underpinnings of Ginsburg’s hard-fought legacy, the production isn’t without its moments of humor, kinship and joy. Balancing celebration and reverence, it’s a complete and nuanced portrait of a life lived fully and faithfully.
$35-$103, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10-11, Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, 226 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 226-5700, majesticempire.com.
