Online controversy erupts after 19-year-old Wemby spotted in San Antonio bars

A now-viral clips of the 7-foot-3 hoops phenom appear to show him wearing a black cowboy hat and hanging out at Alamo City haunts Southtown 101 and the Roo Pub. The latter is the same Stone Oak bar that paid everyone's tab after the Spurs landed the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft lottery this summer.
Initially, few commenters on the videos appeared to care that Wemby isn't yet 21. But Houston-based sports commentator JP Mirabueno, who reports on Major League Soccer, eventually raised the issue.
"So San Antonio is okay with serving minors now? Couldn't be my city," Mirabueno wrote on X, the online platform formerly called Twitter. "Embarrassing if you ask me."
Carolina Teague, the San Antonio-based host of the League of Her Own podcast and a contributor at sports blog PoundingTheRock, was quick to defend Wemby, pointing out that just because he was in a bar didn't mean he was imbibing.
"I've never seen any San Antonio Spurs player drink in public," Teague fired back on X. "Wemby should be allowed to go to a bar to hang out with fans without being judged."
San Antonio's Sports Star radio host-turned-podcaster Mike Jimenez wasn't buying it, though.
"I'd agree… if he was 21," Jimenez wrote in response to Teague. "I snuck into bars underage, but I also didn't have the world watching me."
X user Mike Patel said he was at one of the bars and had first-hand knowledge that Wemby wasn't getting lit.
"I tried to get him a shot, and he said, 'No man, lemonade' lol…. He had lemonade, I was right next to him," Patel wrote on X.
Others who joined in on the online discussion said Wemby was only drinking Topo Chico sparkling water during his visits to the taverns.
League of Her Own's Teague continued her defense of Wemby during the Monday installment of her podcast. Both she and co-host Terrel Huff argued that commentator Mirabueno's criticism was likely sour grapes about Houston missing the chance to land the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft.
"So, if I see Wemby at a bar, and I see him take a shot, I'm not gonna be like, 'I saw Wemby at the bar taking shots,"' Teague added. "Now, if he had a bad performance … . But this is the off-season, though, and if he wanted to enjoy a drink, what's the big deal?"
Spurs Sports & Entertainment officials were unavailable for comment on the video clips.
