BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Online controversy erupts after 19-year-old Wemby spotted in San Antonio bars

Texas sports-media personalities feuded over whether the Spurs star should have been inside a bar.

By on Tue, Sep 26, 2023 at 1:09 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Victor Wembanyama, 19, sports a black cowboy hat in a video that purports to show him at Southtown 101 and the Roo Pub over the weekend. - X/ @ChrisScorch
X/ @ChrisScorch
Victor Wembanyama, 19, sports a black cowboy hat in a video that purports to show him at Southtown 101 and the Roo Pub over the weekend.
Nineteen-year-old San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is facing online criticism after video surfaced of him visiting a pair of San Antonio bars over the weekend.

A now-viral clips of the 7-foot-3 hoops phenom appear to show him wearing a black cowboy hat and hanging out at Alamo City haunts Southtown 101 and the Roo Pub. The latter is the same Stone Oak bar that paid everyone's tab after the Spurs landed the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft lottery this summer.

Initially, few commenters on the videos appeared to care that Wemby isn't yet 21. But Houston-based sports commentator JP Mirabueno, who reports on Major League Soccer, eventually raised the issue.

"So San Antonio is okay with serving minors now? Couldn't be my city," Mirabueno wrote on X, the online platform formerly called Twitter. "Embarrassing if you ask me."
Carolina Teague, the San Antonio-based host of the League of Her Own podcast and a contributor at sports blog PoundingTheRock, was quick to defend Wemby, pointing out that just because he was in a bar didn't mean he was imbibing.

"I've never seen any San Antonio Spurs player drink in public," Teague fired back on X. "Wemby should be allowed to go to a bar to hang out with fans without being judged."

San Antonio's Sports Star radio host-turned-podcaster Mike Jimenez wasn't buying it, though.

"I'd agree… if he was 21," Jimenez wrote in response to Teague. "I snuck into bars underage, but I also didn't have the world watching me."
X user Mike Patel said he was at one of the bars and had first-hand knowledge that Wemby wasn't getting lit.

"I tried to get him a shot, and he said, 'No man, lemonade' lol…. He had lemonade, I was right next to him," Patel wrote on X.
Others who joined in on the online discussion said Wemby was only drinking Topo Chico sparkling water during his visits to the taverns.

League of Her Own's Teague continued her defense of Wemby during the Monday installment of her podcast. Both she and co-host Terrel Huff argued that commentator Mirabueno's criticism was likely sour grapes about Houston missing the chance to land the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft.

"So, if I see Wemby at a bar, and I see him take a shot, I'm not gonna be like, 'I saw Wemby at the bar taking shots,"' Teague added. "Now, if he had a bad performance … . But this is the off-season, though, and if he wanted to enjoy a drink, what's the big deal?"

Spurs Sports & Entertainment officials were unavailable for comment on the video clips.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Sports & Recreation articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili buys pro table tennis team

By Michael Karlis

Manu Ginobili's purchase of Major League Table Tennis' Florida Crocs is his latest investment since retiring in 2018.

Dill Dinkers to open 20 indoor pickleball facilities in San Antonio

By Brandon Rodriguez

Dill Dinkers pickleball clubs typically have six to 12 individual courts.

Wemby and Manu spotted playing ping pong at San Antonio park

By Michael Karlis

Victor Wembanyama apparently enjoys ping pong in addition to hoops.

Study: San Antonio Spurs will be among NBA's highest-grossing teams this season

By Michael Karlis

The arrival of Victor Wembanyama is driving interest — and revenue — for the Spurs.

Also in Arts

Northwest San Antonio carwash to transform into haunted house for Halloween

By Brandon Rodriguez

A clown and a chainsaw-wielding pig scare patrons as they go through the the Super Sudz Car Wash haunted tunnel.

San Antonio Philharmonic planning more free holiday performances to expand its audience

By Sanford Nowlin

The San Antonio Philharmonic performs at First Baptist Church.

Deco Ballroom celebrates the start of spooky season with Edgar Allan Poe-themed Raven's Ball

By Amber Esparza

"Mother of Ravens" Lita Deadly is one of the night's featured performers.

Annual Parktoberfest celebration returns to Brackenridge Park on Sunday

By Amber Esparza

The event will also feature sounds from German music club Beethoven Männerchor and the Dirty River Jazz Band.
More

Digital Issue

September 20, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us