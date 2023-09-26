Online controversy erupts after 19-year-old Wemby spotted in San Antonio bars

click to enlarge X/ @ChrisScorch Victor Wembanyama, 19, sports a black cowboy hat in a video that purports to show him at Southtown 101 and the Roo Pub over the weekend.

So San Antonio is okay with serving minors now?



Couldn’t be my city! 🤷🏻‍♂️



Embarrassing if you ask me pic.twitter.com/CkhFBUjq7e — Main Event JP (@JP_Mirabueno) September 25, 2023

I’d agree… if he was 21.



I snuck into bars underage, but I also didn’t have the world watching me. — Mike Jimenez (@MJAcquiredTaste) September 25, 2023

I tried to get him a shot, and he said “No Man, Lemonade” lol.. He had a lemonade, I was right next to him. — Mike Patel (@MikeSpursNation) September 25, 2023