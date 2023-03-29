OPERA San Antonio brings tragic romance to the Tobin Center with Romeo and Juliet

The opera will be performed in French with English translations.

By on Wed, Mar 29, 2023 at 11:17 am

click to enlarge The production features lyric soprano Jacqueline Echols (right) as Juliet and tenor Duke Kim as Romeo. - Caitlin Oldham and Courtesy Photo / Jacqueline Echols
Caitlin Oldham and Courtesy Photo / Jacqueline Echols
The production features lyric soprano Jacqueline Echols (right) as Juliet and tenor Duke Kim as Romeo.
First premiering in Paris at the Théâtre-Lyrique Impérial du Châtelet in 1867, French composer Charles Gounod's rendition of Shakespeare's classic love story Romeo and Juliet remains a widely popular opera to this day.

For two nights this spring, the timeless tale of tragic love is coming to the Tobin Center courtesy of OPERA San Antonio. In collaboration with Classical Music Institute musicians and six dancers from Ballet San Antonio with choreography by Rafael Ferreras, OPERA SA is facilitating a merging of the worlds of music, dance and storytelling.

The production features lyric soprano Jacqueline Echols as Juliet and tenor Duke Kim as Romeo. OPERA San Antonio's E. Loren Meeker acts as artistic and stage director for the opera, which will be performed in French with English translations.

An hour before the show, a free lecture for ticket holders in the Tobin Center's Feik Rotunda will help audience members gain a better understanding of the performance they're about to experience.

$40-$195, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30 and Saturday, April 1, H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

