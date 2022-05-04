Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

OPERA San Antonio debuts Verdi's famed opera Rigoletto at the Tobin Center this weekend

The show is a co-production of OPERA San Antonio, the Boston Lyric Opera, the Atlanta Opera and Opera Omaha.

By on Wed, May 4, 2022 at 8:15 am

click to enlarge Rigoletto was Verdi's 16th work in the genre and is based on Victor Hugo's 1832 play Le roi s'amuse. - BOSTON LYRIC OPERA
Boston Lyric Opera
Rigoletto was Verdi's 16th work in the genre and is based on Victor Hugo's 1832 play Le roi s'amuse.
World-renowned for its trailblazing and exciting story, Giuseppe Verdi's Rigoletto and its famous arias are soon to echo through the performance hall of the Tobin Center.

The opera is highly regarded for a reason — Rigoletto tells the story of a European duke, his joker (the show's namesake), and Rigoletto's daughter Gilda, all of whom are affected by a curse placed on the two men.

Set in a harsh world with little moral compass, the opera's greatest moments come from the dramatic buildup to a finale known for its grim nature. The subtly seductive aria "La donna è mobile," or "Woman is fickle," and opening song "Questa o quella" are sure to ring a bell to anyone even vaguely familiar with opera.

Having premiered in Venice in 1851, Rigoletto was Verdi's 16th work in the genre and is based on Victor Hugo's 1832 play Le roi s'amuse.

The show is a co-production of OPERA San Antonio, the Boston Lyric Opera, the Atlanta Opera and Opera Omaha.

$40-$180, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5 and Saturday, May 7, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

