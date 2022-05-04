OPERA San Antonio debuts Verdi's famed opera Rigoletto at the Tobin Center this weekend

click to enlarge
Boston Lyric Opera
Rigoletto was Verdi's 16th work in the genre and is based on Victor Hugo's 1832 play Le roi s'amuse.
World-renowned for its trailblazing and exciting story, Giuseppe Verdi's Rigoletto
and its famous arias are soon to echo through the performance hall of the Tobin Center.
The opera is highly regarded for a reason — Rigoletto
tells the story of a European duke, his joker (the show's namesake), and Rigoletto's daughter Gilda, all of whom are affected by a curse placed on the two men.
Set in a harsh world with little moral compass, the opera's greatest moments come from the dramatic buildup to a finale known for its grim nature. The subtly seductive aria "La donna è mobile," or "Woman is fickle," and opening song "Questa o quella" are sure to ring a bell to anyone even vaguely familiar with opera.
Having premiered in Venice in 1851, Rigoletto
was Verdi's 16th work in the genre and is based on Victor Hugo's 1832 play Le roi s'amus
e.
The show is a co-production of OPERA San Antonio, the Boston Lyric Opera, the Atlanta Opera and Opera Omaha.
$40-$180, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5 and Saturday, May 7, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.