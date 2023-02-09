OPERA San Antonio's Maria de Buenos Aires tangoes into the Tobin Center this weekend

The sold out production will transform the Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater into a gritty nightclub.

By on Thu, Feb 9, 2023 at 11:00 am

click to enlarge The set design for the opera turns the theater into a nightclub with cocktail table packages, interactive single seating options and full bar service. - Ryan McGettigan, Venue Designer
Ryan McGettigan, Venue Designer
The set design for the opera turns the theater into a nightclub with cocktail table packages, interactive single seating options and full bar service.
Just in time for Valentine's Day, OPERA San Antonio is bringing a sensual and seductive opera to the Tobin Center.

Astor Piazzolla's and Horacio Ferrer's Maria de Buenos Aires tells the story of the life and death of the eponymous Maria (played by soprano Catalina Cuervo), a tango-obsessed sex worker who was "born on a day when God was drunk." The production also may hold appeal for those not normally drawn to opera, since Piazzolla's music revolutionized tango, adding elements of jazz and classical music to the genre.

The show is a collaboration with Classical Music Institute, featuring musicians led by conductor and pianist Pablo Zinger.

To fit the opera's theme, the Tobin Center's Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater has morphed into a gritty nightclub with cocktail table packages, interactive single seating options and full bar service.

Sold Out, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 and Saturday,, Feb. 11 Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

