OPERA San Antonio's Maria de Buenos Aires tangoes into the Tobin Center this weekend

Just in time for Valentine's Day, OPERA San Antonio is bringing a sensual and seductive opera to the Tobin Center.Astor Piazzolla's and Horacio Ferrer'stells the story of the life and death of the eponymous Maria (played by soprano Catalina Cuervo), a tango-obsessed sex worker who was "born on a day when God was drunk." The production also may hold appeal for those not normally drawn to opera, since Piazzolla's music revolutionized tango, adding elements of jazz and classical music to the genre.The show is a collaboration with Classical Music Institute, featuring musicians led by conductor and pianist Pablo Zinger.To fit the opera's theme, the Tobin Center's Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater has morphed into a gritty nightclub with cocktail table packages, interactive single seating options and full bar service.