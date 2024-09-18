Orchestra will present Avatar: The Last Airbender's music live in San Antonio

This Thursday, the orchestra will take the stage at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre to perform the new cult classic’s most iconic instrumentals. The set also is timed to a two-hour montage of beloved scenes — everything from flourishing friendships to falling empires.
Previously, GEA Live has produced orchestral renderings of film soundtracks including La La Land, Dirty Dancing, Titanic and The Hunger Games.
For its newest project, the orchestra collaborated with the original Emmy Award-winning Avatar composer Jeremy Zuckerman along with show creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Koneitzco and show editor Jeff Adams.
$25-$255, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-5700, majesticempire.com.
