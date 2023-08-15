LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Outdoor Family Film Series continues at the Mission Marquee with The Outsiders

The coming-of-age drama is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

By on Tue, Aug 15, 2023 at 9:00 am

click to enlarge
Warner Bros. Home Entertainment
The Outsiders depicts the rivalry between two gangs divided by socioeconomic status — the working-class Greasers and upper-crust Socs.
Now celebrating its 40th birthday, the timeless coming-of-age drama The Outsiders is coming to the Mission Marquee Plaza for a free screening thanks to the San Antonio World Heritage Office and Slab Cinema.

Based on the endearingly popular 1967 YA novel by S.E. Hinton and directed by Francis Ford Coppola, the film features early performances by Matt Dillon, Ralph Macchio, Patrick Swayze, Tom Cruise, Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe and C. Thomas Howell.

The Outsiders depicts the rivalry between two gangs divided by socioeconomic status — the working-class Greasers and upper-crust Socs — complete with legal trouble, friendship and loss. However, the film also carries an undercurrent of hope.

Attendees are encouraged to "stay gold" by bringing snacks and something comfy to rest on. On-site food trucks will provide additional dining options, and pets are welcome.

Free, 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Mission Marquee Plaza, 3100 Roosevelt Ave., (210) 212-9373, slabcinema.com.

