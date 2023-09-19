Painting by late San Antonio artist Jesse Treviño will return to spot where it's hung for 20 years

Scott Andrews
San Antonio artist Jesse Treviño passed away after a battle with cancer on Feb. 13.
A painting by late San Antonio artist Jesse Treviño will again grace the walls of University Health's Texas Diabetes Institute after being removed for restoration and reframing.
Trevino's La Curandera
, which translates to "The Healer" in English, will be unveiled this Wednesday at the West Side medical facility. The artwork greeted numerous TDI patients in the 20 years it served as a focal point in the lobby.
Courtesy of University Health
La Curandera portrays a scene from a botanica, a traditional Mexican herbal medicine store.
Like many of Treviño's works, the piece offers a slice-of-life look at San Antonio culture — in this case a scene from a botanica, or traditional Mexican herbal medicine store. The woman behind the counter in the artwork is Adela Gonzalez Gardea Mireles, who ran Botanica Casa Mireles until it closed its doors
in 2005.
University Health commissioned the painting to pay homage to folk-healing traditions and the health services that practitioners continues to provide on the West Side, according to a press release from the hospital system.
Treviño died Feb. 13 at age 76 after a battle with cancer,
