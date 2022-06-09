Paleontologist Nizar Ibrahim shines a light on the Spinosaurus at San Antonio's Tobin Center Sunday

The talk is part of the Nat Geo Live event series.

By on Thu, Jun 9, 2022 at 8:00 am

click to enlarge Aided by a video recreation of the Cretaceous-era Sahara, Ibrahim will explain the tale of the Spinosaurus's discovery, loss and rediscovery. - MARK THIESSEN
Mark Thiessen
Aided by a video recreation of the Cretaceous-era Sahara, Ibrahim will explain the tale of the Spinosaurus's discovery, loss and rediscovery.
Discover the largest predatory dinosaur, the Spinosaurus, with the help of renowned paleontologist Nizar Ibrahim.

Originally discovered in Morocco by German paleontologist Ernst Stromer, the fossil remains of the Spinosaurus were lost during World War II.

However, recent fossil discoveries in the vast deserts of North Africa have allowed Ibrahim and his contemporaries to reconstruct a full skeletal model of the Spinosaurus and better understand what made this dinosaur unique.

Aided by a video recreation of the Cretaceous-era Sahara, Ibrahim will explain the tale of the Spinosaurus's discovery, loss and rediscovery, along the way illuminating the wonders of what appears to be the first semi-aquatic dinosaur, the Spinosaurus aegyptiacus.

Ibrahim's paleontological discoveries in North Africa have been wide-ranging and fascinating, including giant prehistoric fish, a species of giant flying reptile with a 20-foot wingspan and other bizarre instances of evolution.

Snag a seat at the Tobin's H-E-B Performance Hall and get ready to uncover the mystery of the dinosaur that was discovered, then almost lost to time.

$20-$45, 4 p.m. Sunday, June 12, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts Slideshows

Watch a movie outdoors Various Locations, slabcinema.com Slab Cinema, San Antonio's favorite purveyor of outdoor film screenings, has something for everyone to enjoy. With film series offered at various locations throughout the city featuring everything from classic James Bond films to the latest blockbusters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you're sure to find a movie to suit your (and your friends' and family's) tastes. Photo via Instagram / slabcinema

25 bucket list activities to do in San Antonio before summer ends
Everything we saw at the sneak preview of San Antonio's Immersive Van Gogh exhibit

Everything we saw at the sneak preview of San Antonio's Immersive Van Gogh exhibit
Schlitterbahn Waterpark New Braunfels 400 N. Liberty Ave., New Braunfels, (830) 625-2351, schlitterbahn.com Perhaps Central Texas’ favorite summer destination, this Schlitterbahn outpost pretty much gives you four water parks in one. This park is located on the Comal River, using the space for tube chutes, rides, tube slides and pools using the spring-fed river water. That means the water is always a cool 72 degrees! There’s plenty of ways to cool down and have fun, so make it a point to explore it all! Photo via Instagram / bahnnewbraunfels

22 water parks in driving distance of San Antonio that are perfect for summer fun
The St. Anthony, A Luxury Collection Hotel 300 E. Travis St., (210) 227-4392, marriott.com Check into this posh downtown hotel and treat yourself to a visit to the rooftop infinity pool. In addition to gorgeous views of downtown, you have a front-row seat to Rudy Herrera’s vibrant mural The Last Parade. Photo via Instagram / thestanthonyhotel

20 gorgeous San Antonio hotel pools you totally shouldn't sneak into

Arts Slideshows

Watch a movie outdoors Various Locations, slabcinema.com Slab Cinema, San Antonio's favorite purveyor of outdoor film screenings, has something for everyone to enjoy. With film series offered at various locations throughout the city featuring everything from classic James Bond films to the latest blockbusters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you're sure to find a movie to suit your (and your friends' and family's) tastes. Photo via Instagram / slabcinema

25 bucket list activities to do in San Antonio before summer ends
Everything we saw at the sneak preview of San Antonio's Immersive Van Gogh exhibit

Everything we saw at the sneak preview of San Antonio's Immersive Van Gogh exhibit
Schlitterbahn Waterpark New Braunfels 400 N. Liberty Ave., New Braunfels, (830) 625-2351, schlitterbahn.com Perhaps Central Texas’ favorite summer destination, this Schlitterbahn outpost pretty much gives you four water parks in one. This park is located on the Comal River, using the space for tube chutes, rides, tube slides and pools using the spring-fed river water. That means the water is always a cool 72 degrees! There’s plenty of ways to cool down and have fun, so make it a point to explore it all! Photo via Instagram / bahnnewbraunfels

22 water parks in driving distance of San Antonio that are perfect for summer fun
The St. Anthony, A Luxury Collection Hotel 300 E. Travis St., (210) 227-4392, marriott.com Check into this posh downtown hotel and treat yourself to a visit to the rooftop infinity pool. In addition to gorgeous views of downtown, you have a front-row seat to Rudy Herrera’s vibrant mural The Last Parade. Photo via Instagram / thestanthonyhotel

20 gorgeous San Antonio hotel pools you totally shouldn't sneak into

Arts Slideshows

Watch a movie outdoors Various Locations, slabcinema.com Slab Cinema, San Antonio's favorite purveyor of outdoor film screenings, has something for everyone to enjoy. With film series offered at various locations throughout the city featuring everything from classic James Bond films to the latest blockbusters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you're sure to find a movie to suit your (and your friends' and family's) tastes. Photo via Instagram / slabcinema

25 bucket list activities to do in San Antonio before summer ends
Everything we saw at the sneak preview of San Antonio's Immersive Van Gogh exhibit

Everything we saw at the sneak preview of San Antonio's Immersive Van Gogh exhibit
Schlitterbahn Waterpark New Braunfels 400 N. Liberty Ave., New Braunfels, (830) 625-2351, schlitterbahn.com Perhaps Central Texas’ favorite summer destination, this Schlitterbahn outpost pretty much gives you four water parks in one. This park is located on the Comal River, using the space for tube chutes, rides, tube slides and pools using the spring-fed river water. That means the water is always a cool 72 degrees! There’s plenty of ways to cool down and have fun, so make it a point to explore it all! Photo via Instagram / bahnnewbraunfels

22 water parks in driving distance of San Antonio that are perfect for summer fun
The St. Anthony, A Luxury Collection Hotel 300 E. Travis St., (210) 227-4392, marriott.com Check into this posh downtown hotel and treat yourself to a visit to the rooftop infinity pool. In addition to gorgeous views of downtown, you have a front-row seat to Rudy Herrera’s vibrant mural The Last Parade. Photo via Instagram / thestanthonyhotel

20 gorgeous San Antonio hotel pools you totally shouldn't sneak into

Trending

Ahead of his San Antonio shows, comedian Tommy Davidson says laughter 'keeps us going'

By Kiko Martinez

Comedian Tommy Davidson will perform June 10-12 at Laugh Out Loud Comedy club.

Tony Parker partners with San Antonio Museum of Art for film franchise sculpture exhibit

By Caroline Wolff

The exhibition will be on view from June 10-Sept. 4.

24-hour play festival celebrates late San Antonio playwright Sterling Houston

By Kiko Martinez

A showcase of plays produced during the festival will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at Northwest Lakeview College.

San Antonio's Briscoe Museum kicks off its Summer Film Series with The Searchers on June 19

By Caroline Wolff

John Wayne stars as Civil War veteran Ethan Edwards in The Searchers.

Also in Arts

Ahead of his San Antonio shows, comedian Tommy Davidson says laughter 'keeps us going'

By Kiko Martinez

Comedian Tommy Davidson will perform June 10-12 at Laugh Out Loud Comedy club.

Director of San Antonio's McNay Art Museum leaving for job in California

By Sanford Nowlin

Richard Aste has led the McNay for nearly six years.

New exhibition at Ruby City transports viewers to the Arctic and clarifies facts of historic expedition

By Kiko Martinez

New exhibition at Ruby City transports viewers to the Arctic and clarifies facts of historic expedition

Sebastian Lang-Lessing has a plan to save the San Antonio Symphony — if local leaders will listen

By Sanford Nowlin

Sebastian Lang-Lessing conducts the Musicians of the San Antonio Symphony (MOSAS) at First Baptist Church.
More

Digital Issue

June 1, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us