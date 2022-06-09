Paleontologist Nizar Ibrahim shines a light on the Spinosaurus at San Antonio's Tobin Center Sunday

click to enlarge Mark Thiessen Aided by a video recreation of the Cretaceous-era Sahara, Ibrahim will explain the tale of the Spinosaurus's discovery, loss and rediscovery.

Discover the largest predatory dinosaur, the Spinosaurus, with the help of renowned paleontologist Nizar Ibrahim.Originally discovered in Morocco by German paleontologist Ernst Stromer, the fossil remains of the Spinosaurus were lost during World War II.However, recent fossil discoveries in the vast deserts of North Africa have allowed Ibrahim and his contemporaries to reconstruct a full skeletal model of the Spinosaurus and better understand what made this dinosaur unique.Aided by a video recreation of the Cretaceous-era Sahara, Ibrahim will explain the tale of the Spinosaurus's discovery, loss and rediscovery, along the way illuminating the wonders of what appears to be the first semi-aquatic dinosaur, the Spinosaurus aegyptiacus.Ibrahim's paleontological discoveries in North Africa have been wide-ranging and fascinating, including giant prehistoric fish, a species of giant flying reptile with a 20-foot wingspan and other bizarre instances of evolution.Snag a seat at the Tobin's H-E-B Performance Hall and get ready to uncover the mystery of the dinosaur that was discovered, then almost lost to time.