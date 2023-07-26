LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Paper Trail San Antonio returns to the Rock Box on Sunday

The free art fair is intended to celebrate art, creativity and the power of paper as a medium.

By on Wed, Jul 26, 2023 at 10:00 am

click to enlarge The gathering will host more than 40 artists and vendors representing a variety of artistic styles and mediums. - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
The gathering will host more than 40 artists and vendors representing a variety of artistic styles and mediums.
In celebration of art and the artistic process, Paper Trail San Antonio is returning for its eighth annual event.

The gathering will host more than 40 artists and vendors representing a variety of artistic styles and mediums, featuring anything from screen prints and lithographs to stickers and zines.

Beyond being just an art fair, Paper Trail is intended to celebrate art, creativity and the power of paper as a medium. Attendees will be able to purchase unique and affordable artworks while gaining insight into creators' techniques and processes.

Featured artists this year include illustrator Chris "Gemini Vato" Galaviz, designer and printmaker Anfisa Brewer of Dirty Bones Design Co. and cartoonist and illustrator Ashley Robin Franklin, among many others.

Free, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, July 30, The Rock Box, 1223 E. Houston St., papertrailsa.net.

