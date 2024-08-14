Penn & Teller bringing magic and laughs to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre

Yet that’s when the pair, who play San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Thursday, Aug. 15, first began working together as Philadelphia street performers, blending comedy and uncannily crafted illusions.
Fast-forward to the present and Penn & Teller have packed an impressive list of accomplishments into their nearly five decades together. From their record-breaking Las Vegas show at The Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino to Penn & Teller: Bullshit!, the Emmy-nominated TV show defrocking fraudsters claiming to be psychics, healers and UFO abductees.
In addition to being nominated for 13 Emmys, the program became Showitme’s longest-running series.
Somehow, in between work in Vegas, writing books, taking their show on the road and frequently putting in guest appearances on anything from The Simpsons to Big Bang Theory, the pair have managed to take their latest TV series Penn & Teller: Fool Us! into its 10th season. The CW Network show gives other magicians a shot at fooling the illusion-spinning comedy team for a chance to star in its Las Vegas stage show.
$49-$350, 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
