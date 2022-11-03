Piff the Magic Dragon and Puddles Pity Party will show San Antonio that misery loves company

The duo, joined by Piff's chihuahua sidekick Mr. Piffles, will perform at the Tobin Center Sunday.

By on Thu, Nov 3, 2022 at 10:00 am

click to enlarge The costumed trio's show builds on the success of Piff's long-running residency at Vegas' Flamingo Hotel & Casino and Puddle's notoriety gained from a massive YouTube following and successful national tour. - Courtesy Photo / Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
Courtesy Photo / Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
Two self-described "losers" from America's Got Talent! are ready to serve up music, comedy and magic on this double-billed tour.

The Piff and Puddles Misery Loves Company Tour features Puddles Pity Party, a sad but not-so-spooky clown, who also happens to be a favorite entertainer of comedy legends Weird Al and Jack Black.

Puddles is joined by Piff the Magic Dragon and his performing chihuahua sidekick Mr. Piffles.

The costumed trio's show builds on the success of Piff's long-running residency at Vegas' Flamingo Hotel & Casino and Puddle's notoriety gained from a massive YouTube following and successful national tour.

$29.50-$179, 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org

