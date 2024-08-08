Poet Sasha West to present San Antonio workshop on channeling climate concerns into writing

However, in a world where too many ignore the climate crisis, no step is too small. Anyone with access to pen and paper can amplify the earth’s cries for healing, which is the focus of acclaimed poet Sasha West’s World on Fire workshop.
The Gemini Ink event, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 10, promises to help writers develop a lens through which to channel their climate concerns into powerful and persuasive eco-poetry. In her two collections, Failure and I Bury The Body and How To Abandon Ship, West examines oil spills, natural disasters and extinctions with urgency and hope in equal measure.
Workshop participants will be guided through generative writing exercises designed to combine these seemingly discordant approaches to addressing climate change. In addition to one completed poem, attendees will leave the workshop with prompts to inspire future works in addition to a list of resources for sharing and submitting their work.
This workshop is open to writers of all skill levels.
$75–$130, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, Gemini Ink, 1111 Navarro St., (210) 734-9673, geminiink.org.
