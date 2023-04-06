Popovich says San Antonio Spurs will continue to play some Austin games each season

Coach Gregg Popovich's comments came as the Spurs prepared to play their first game of the "I-35 Series" Thursday in Austin.

Here's Gregg Popovich on the two games in Austin.



Fans in San Antonio might be uneasy, but the #Spurs just built 500 MILLION $ practice facility at La Cantera. You don't spend that and dip out.



The Spurs aren't moving. They're just sleeping at a friends' house.



