Poteet Strawberry Festival returns for 76th annual celebration of the tart and delicious fruit

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Poteet Strawberry Festival The festival is a celebration of Poteet's home-grown strawberries.

The Poteet Strawberry festival is back for its 76th year, drawing visitors to the small town south of San Antonio for carnival rides, live music and a smorgasbord of strawberry products.The festival is a celebration of Poteet's home-grown strawberries, a crop endangered by recent drought conditions across the state.Aside from enjoying berries by the handful, guests can try goods ranging from artisan jams to baked treats. This year's live entertainment includes Conjunto Cats, Gary Hobbs, Giovannie & The Hired Guns, David Lee Garza, Kolby Cooper, Velvet, Kevin Fowler and more.The fruit-themed celebration has grown tremendously from its humble beginnings in downtown Poteet in 1948. The event now draws more than 100,000 guests annually, funding some 30 scholarships for local students and providing income for local strawberry farmers.Tickets are available online for $10-$20 per person or at the gate for $15-$25 per person. Weekend passes run $45.