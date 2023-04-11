Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Poteet Strawberry Festival returns for 76th annual celebration of the tart and delicious fruit

The fruit-themed festival has grown tremendously from its humble beginnings in downtown Poteet in 1948.

By on Tue, Apr 11, 2023 at 11:45 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The festival is a celebration of Poteet's home-grown strawberries. - Courtesy Photo / Poteet Strawberry Festival
Courtesy Photo / Poteet Strawberry Festival
The festival is a celebration of Poteet's home-grown strawberries.
The Poteet Strawberry festival is back for its 76th year, drawing visitors to the small town south of San Antonio for carnival rides, live music and a smorgasbord of strawberry products.

The festival is a celebration of Poteet's home-grown strawberries, a crop endangered by recent drought conditions across the state.

Aside from enjoying berries by the handful, guests can try goods ranging from artisan jams to baked treats. This year's live entertainment includes Conjunto Cats, Gary Hobbs, Giovannie & The Hired Guns, David Lee Garza, Kolby Cooper, Velvet, Kevin Fowler and more.

The fruit-themed celebration has grown tremendously from its humble beginnings in downtown Poteet in 1948. The event now draws more than 100,000 guests annually, funding some 30 scholarships for local students and providing income for local strawberry farmers.

Tickets are available online for $10-$20 per person or at the gate for $15-$25 per person. Weekend passes run $45.

$10-$45, 6 p.m.-midnight Friday, April 14, 10 a.m.-1 a.m. Saturday. April 15, and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday, April 16, Poteet Festival Grounds, 9199 N. State Highway 16, Poteet, (830) 276-3323, strawberryfestival.com.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio is still coming to terms with Jesse Treviño's lasting legacy as an artist and community pillar

By Marco Aquino

An altar to Jesse Treviño at Mi Tierra includes images of some of his best-known work.

Captain Marvel and Jon Snow actors among those slated for San Antonio's Superhero Comic Con

By Sanford Nowlin

Brie Larson, who plays Captain Marvel in the Marvel Comics movie franchise of the same name, is one of the first celebrities scheduled to appear at the 2023 Superhero Comic Con & Car Show.

PechaKucha San Antonio heads to Mission Marquee Plaza this month

By Christianna Davies

Sculptor and mosaicist Oscar Alvarado is one of the six presenters to be featured at this PechaKucha.

An all-female team organized the McNay Art Museum's era-spanning exhibition 'Womanish'

By Bryan Rindfuss

Katie Pell, Candy Dryer, 2006. Electric dryer with automotive paint, upholstery, and found objects. Collection of the McNay Art Museum, Gift of Guillermo Nicolas and Jim Foster, 2021.17.

Also in Arts

Wonder Theatre pushes back its move to Wonderland of Americas to the end of the year

By Christianna Davies

The Wonder Theatre will remain at the Woodlawn Theatre on Fredericksburg Road for the first part of its 2023 season.

San Antonio is still coming to terms with Jesse Treviño's lasting legacy as an artist and community pillar

By Marco Aquino

An altar to Jesse Treviño at Mi Tierra includes images of some of his best-known work.

Popovich says San Antonio Spurs will continue to play some Austin games each season

By Michael Karlis

Coach Gregg Popovich's comments came as the Spurs prepared to play their first game of the "I-35 Series" Thursday in Austin.

San Japan announces first round of guests for its 2023 anime convention

By Christianna Davies

San Japan will take place on Labor Day weekend.
More

Digital Issue

April 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us