Pride Bigger Than Texas celebrates its 20th anniversary on the North Main Strip this Saturday

click to enlarge Julián P. Ledezma After the festival ends at 7 p.m., stick around for the parade at 9 p.m., which is free to view.

Pride San Antonio's Pride Bigger Than Texas Festival and Parade is back, celebrating its 20th year in the Alamo City.With lawmakers anti-LGBTQ+ actions on the rise in Texas and the rest of the country, this annual Pride event aims to celebrate diversity and unity in San Antonio without fear.Featuring events such as the Krystal Kelly Running of the Queens High Heel Race and the ninth annual Mass Wedding Ceremony as well as live performances by artists including Liz Garcia, Bidi Bidi Banda and Cuban Diva, the city's LGBTQ+ community is sure to be loud, proud and loving in the festivities throughout the day and into the night.After the festival ends at 7 p.m., stick around for the parade at 9 p.m., which is free to view.