Pride Bigger Than Texas returns to the Main Strip on Saturday

The annual event presented by Pride San Antonio features a parade, a mass wedding and more.

By on Tue, Jun 21, 2022 at 9:39 am

click to enlarge The Pride Parade starts at 9 p.m. following a daylong festival in Crockett Park. - JULIÁN P. LEDEZMA
Julián P. Ledezma
The Pride Parade starts at 9 p.m. following a daylong festival in Crockett Park.
The annual Pride Bigger Than Texas Parade and Festival is back for another year with all its staple events, from the eighth PRIDE Mass Wedding ceremony to the Krystal Kelly Running of the Queens High Heel Race.

The Pride Bigger Than Texas Parade kicks off at 9 p.m. The event draws throngs to the city's Main Strip to celebrate its LBGTQ+ community in a loving and accepting environment.

Once the parade wraps up, the festivities continue into the night with the Pride Block Party.

Pride San Antonio aims to promote hope and awareness of equality and diversity through its Pride Week celebration, which gathers people from across San Antonio's communities for a variety of Pride festivities.

Free, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, June 25, Crockett Park, 1300 N. Main Ave., facebook.com/pridesanantonio.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts Slideshows

Everything we saw during San Antonio's inaugural Pride River Parade & Celebration

Everything we saw during San Antonio's inaugural Pride River Parade & Celebration
@hunsen_abequeer Photo by jplproductions via Instagram / hunsen_abequeer

20 San Antonio drag performers you should be following on Instagram
Take an outdoor yoga class with Mobile OmVarious Locations, mobileomtx.com Mobile Om’s motto is “yoga without bounds,” and in practice, it’s just like it sounds — mobile yoga classes in unconventional outdoor spaces. One of those boundless studios is on top of the Hays Street Bridge overlooking the downtown skyline, where Mobile Om got its start, but the roving studio offers classes at other classic SA locations including Confluence Park and the Mission Marquee Plaza. Photo via Instagram / mobileom

25 bucket list activities to do in San Antonio before summer ends
Everything we saw at the sneak preview of San Antonio's Immersive Van Gogh exhibit

Everything we saw at the sneak preview of San Antonio's Immersive Van Gogh exhibit

Arts Slideshows

Everything we saw during San Antonio's inaugural Pride River Parade & Celebration

Everything we saw during San Antonio's inaugural Pride River Parade & Celebration
@hunsen_abequeer Photo by jplproductions via Instagram / hunsen_abequeer

20 San Antonio drag performers you should be following on Instagram
Take an outdoor yoga class with Mobile OmVarious Locations, mobileomtx.com Mobile Om’s motto is “yoga without bounds,” and in practice, it’s just like it sounds — mobile yoga classes in unconventional outdoor spaces. One of those boundless studios is on top of the Hays Street Bridge overlooking the downtown skyline, where Mobile Om got its start, but the roving studio offers classes at other classic SA locations including Confluence Park and the Mission Marquee Plaza. Photo via Instagram / mobileom

25 bucket list activities to do in San Antonio before summer ends
Everything we saw at the sneak preview of San Antonio's Immersive Van Gogh exhibit

Everything we saw at the sneak preview of San Antonio's Immersive Van Gogh exhibit

Arts Slideshows

Everything we saw during San Antonio's inaugural Pride River Parade & Celebration

Everything we saw during San Antonio's inaugural Pride River Parade & Celebration
@hunsen_abequeer Photo by jplproductions via Instagram / hunsen_abequeer

20 San Antonio drag performers you should be following on Instagram
Take an outdoor yoga class with Mobile OmVarious Locations, mobileomtx.com Mobile Om’s motto is “yoga without bounds,” and in practice, it’s just like it sounds — mobile yoga classes in unconventional outdoor spaces. One of those boundless studios is on top of the Hays Street Bridge overlooking the downtown skyline, where Mobile Om got its start, but the roving studio offers classes at other classic SA locations including Confluence Park and the Mission Marquee Plaza. Photo via Instagram / mobileom

25 bucket list activities to do in San Antonio before summer ends
Everything we saw at the sneak preview of San Antonio's Immersive Van Gogh exhibit

Everything we saw at the sneak preview of San Antonio's Immersive Van Gogh exhibit

Trending

San Antonio Zoo offering free child's admission with purchase of an adult ticket

By Michael Karlis

The discounted tickets will be available through this Friday.

San Antonio Symphony board dissolves 83-year-old orchestra, blames its striking musicians

By Sanford Nowlin

Musicians picket in front of the home of Kathleen Weir Vale, board chair for the Symphony Society.

National spelling champ from San Antonio headed to Disneyland after beating Jimmy Kimmel in contest

By Michael Karlis

Harini Logan, a 14-year-old San Antonio resident, won the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee earlier this month.

Rumors and speculation circle around San Antonio Spurs' NBA draft picks

By Tommy Escobar

Rumors and speculation circle around San Antonio Spurs' NBA draft picks

Also in Arts

20 San Antonio drag performers you should be following on Instagram

By San Antonio Current Staff

20 San Antonio drag performers you should be following on Instagram

National spelling champ from San Antonio headed to Disneyland after beating Jimmy Kimmel in contest

By Michael Karlis

Harini Logan, a 14-year-old San Antonio resident, won the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee earlier this month.

San Antonio Symphony board dissolves 83-year-old orchestra, blames its striking musicians

By Sanford Nowlin

Musicians picket in front of the home of Kathleen Weir Vale, board chair for the Symphony Society.

San Antonio Writer Enrique Lopetegui's new book collects years of fearless music writing

By Mike McMahan

In Nobody Told Me Nada, Lopetegui repeatedly pulls off a maneuver that separates world-class cultural critics from aspirants: describing music and placing it in context.
More

Digital Issue

June 15, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us