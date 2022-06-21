Pride Bigger Than Texas returns to the Main Strip on Saturday

click to enlarge Julián P. Ledezma The Pride Parade starts at 9 p.m. following a daylong festival in Crockett Park.

The annual Pride Bigger Than Texas Parade and Festival is back for another year with all its staple events, from the eighth PRIDE Mass Wedding ceremony to the Krystal Kelly Running of the Queens High Heel Race.The Pride Bigger Than Texas Parade kicks off at 9 p.m. The event draws throngs to the city's Main Strip to celebrate its LBGTQ+ community in a loving and accepting environment.Once the parade wraps up, the festivities continue into the night with the Pride Block Party.Pride San Antonio aims to promote hope and awareness of equality and diversity through its Pride Week celebration, which gathers people from across San Antonio's communities for a variety of Pride festivities.